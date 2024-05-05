North Korean ambassador to UN criticizes US-led sanctions monitoring efforts

2024-05-05 | 03:55
North Korean ambassador to UN criticizes US-led sanctions monitoring efforts
North Korean ambassador to UN criticizes US-led sanctions monitoring efforts

Efforts led by the US and other Western countries to form new groups to monitor sanctions on North Korea will fail, the country's UN envoy said on Sunday, according to state media KCNA.

Ambassador Kim Song made the comment in response to a joint statement the US and its allies issued this week calling to continue the work of a UN panel of experts monitoring longstanding sanctions against Pyongyang for its nuclear weapons and missile programs.

Earlier this year, Russia vetoed the annual renewal of the panel amid US-led accusations that North Korea has transferred weapons to Russia for use in its war in Ukraine.

"The hostile forces may set up the second and third expert panels in the future but they are all bound to meet self-destruction with the passage of time," KCNA quotes Kim as saying in a statement.

Reuters

