News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US urges UAE, others to stop support for Sudan's warring parties
World News
2024-04-30 | 01:33
High views
Share
Share
3
min
US urges UAE, others to stop support for Sudan's warring parties
The US is appealing to all countries - including the United Arab Emirates - to stop support for Sudan's warring parties, the US envoy to the United Nations said on Monday, warning that a "crisis of epic proportions is brewing."
War erupted in Sudan one year ago between the Sudanese Army (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), creating the world's largest displacement crisis. The UN has voiced concern in recent days about a possible imminent RSF attack on al-Fashir in Sudan's North Darfur region.
The fight for al-Fashir, a historic center of power, could grow more protracted, inflame ethnic tensions that surfaced in the region 20 years ago, and reach across Sudan's border with Chad, say, residents, aid agencies, and analysts.
"As I've said before, history is repeating itself in Darfur in the worst possible way," US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told reporters on Monday, adding that al-Fashir was "on the precipice of a large-scale massacre."
Top UN officials warned the Security Council this month that some 800,000 people in al-Fashir were in "extreme and immediate danger" as violence worsens and threatens to "unleash bloody intercommunal strife throughout Darfur."
Voting got underway in Togo on Monday amid tensions over constitutional changes that could extend the 19-year-old rule of President Faure Gnassingbe.
Al-Fashir is the last major city in the vast, western Darfur region not under RSF control. The RSF and its allies swept through four other Darfur state capitals last year and were blamed for a campaign of ethnically driven killings against non-Arab groups and other abuses in West Darfur.
"We do know that both sides are receiving support - both with weapons and other support - to fuel their efforts to continue to destroy Sudan, and yes, we have engaged with the parties on that including with our colleagues from the UAE," Thomas-Greenfield said.
UN sanctions monitors have described as "credible" accusations that the United Arab Emirates had provided military support to the RSF. The UAE has denied involvement in military support to any of Sudan's rival parties.
"The United Arab Emirates ... is not supplying any arms or ammunition to any faction engaged in the ongoing conflict in Sudan," UAE Ambassador to the UN Mohamed Abushahab wrote to the Security Council on April 25.
He added the UAE "categorically rejects any insinuation that it has extended financial, logistical, military assistance, or diplomatic support to any armed group in Sudan."
Reuters
World News
United States
United Arab Emirates
Sudan
Darfur
Wepons
Supply
Next
Six killed in gun attack on mosque in Herat, Afghanistan
El-Sisi, Biden affirm the danger of a military escalation in Rafah
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-04-24
US urges armed parties in Sudan to cease attacks in North Darfur State
World News
2024-04-24
US urges armed parties in Sudan to cease attacks in North Darfur State
0
World News
2024-04-05
WFP delivers food aid to Darfur as Sudan famine looms
World News
2024-04-05
WFP delivers food aid to Darfur as Sudan famine looms
0
World News
2024-02-26
Sudan's Darfur crisis: Aid blockade sparks international concern
World News
2024-02-26
Sudan's Darfur crisis: Aid blockade sparks international concern
0
World News
2024-04-29
North Korea criticizes US for supplying Ukraine with long-range missiles
World News
2024-04-29
North Korea criticizes US for supplying Ukraine with long-range missiles
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:58
Blinken Heads to Jordan to Push for More Aid to Gaza
World News
03:58
Blinken Heads to Jordan to Push for More Aid to Gaza
0
World News
03:53
Chinese Foreign Ministry: Hamas and Fatah express will for reconciliation through dialogue
World News
03:53
Chinese Foreign Ministry: Hamas and Fatah express will for reconciliation through dialogue
0
World News
03:15
Four law enforcement officers killed in North Carolina
World News
03:15
Four law enforcement officers killed in North Carolina
0
World News
02:43
Mali announces killing of senior figure in Islamic State affiliate
World News
02:43
Mali announces killing of senior figure in Islamic State affiliate
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-07-10
Iran sentences rapper Toomaj to prison over protests
Middle East News
2023-07-10
Iran sentences rapper Toomaj to prison over protests
0
World News
2024-03-31
Ukraine states Russia fired 16 missiles, 11 drones in overnight air attack
World News
2024-03-31
Ukraine states Russia fired 16 missiles, 11 drones in overnight air attack
0
World News
2023-10-13
Putin compares Israel's "unacceptable" siege of Gaza with Nazi siege of Leningrad
World News
2023-10-13
Putin compares Israel's "unacceptable" siege of Gaza with Nazi siege of Leningrad
0
World News
03:15
Four law enforcement officers killed in North Carolina
World News
03:15
Four law enforcement officers killed in North Carolina
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Lebanon faces the imminent risk of being placed on the FATF grey list by late May
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Lebanon faces the imminent risk of being placed on the FATF grey list by late May
2
Variety and Tech
05:15
Lebanese director Nadine Labaki to join Cannes Film Festival 2024 jury
Variety and Tech
05:15
Lebanese director Nadine Labaki to join Cannes Film Festival 2024 jury
3
Lebanon News
05:55
Fadlallah: Any external initiative aiming to relieve the enemy is doomed to fail
Lebanon News
05:55
Fadlallah: Any external initiative aiming to relieve the enemy is doomed to fail
4
Lebanon News
15:58
Arafat Tfayli to LBCI's Vision 2030: Cancer rates in Lebanon are higher than in neighboring countries
Lebanon News
15:58
Arafat Tfayli to LBCI's Vision 2030: Cancer rates in Lebanon are higher than in neighboring countries
5
Lebanon News
05:44
Jordan and France coordinate efforts for Gaza and Lebanon peace
Lebanon News
05:44
Jordan and France coordinate efforts for Gaza and Lebanon peace
6
Middle East News
07:10
Saudi FM: Bilateral agreements with US 'in the near future'
Middle East News
07:10
Saudi FM: Bilateral agreements with US 'in the near future'
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:54
US military's pier in Gaza to cost $320 million
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:54
US military's pier in Gaza to cost $320 million
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:44
British Foreign Minister: Proposal submitted to Hamas includes ceasefire in Gaza for 40 days
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:44
British Foreign Minister: Proposal submitted to Hamas includes ceasefire in Gaza for 40 days
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More