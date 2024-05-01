The US imposes sanctions on companies in Russia, China over Ukraine war

World News
2024-05-01 | 14:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
The US imposes sanctions on companies in Russia, China over Ukraine war
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
The US imposes sanctions on companies in Russia, China over Ukraine war

The United States has imposed broad sanctions aimed at reducing Russian military and industrial capabilities, targeting companies in China and other countries for their assistance to Moscow in obtaining weapons used in the war in Ukraine, according to the Treasury Department on Wednesday.

The department announced that the sanctions include about 300 companies in Russia, China, and other countries, accusing them of supporting the invasion of Ukraine ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin in February 2022.

AFP 
 

World News

United States

Sanctions

Russia

China

War

Ukraine

Treasury Department

LBCI Next
United Airlines: Flights to Tel Aviv are canceled up to May 9
Pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at Columbia University
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-04-26

Blinken: Russia will 'struggle' in its war in Ukraine without China

LBCI
World News
2024-04-24

Russia, Ukraine agree to exchange 48 displaced children by the war

LBCI
World News
2024-04-02

Ukraine is at a 'critical moment' in its war with Russia, says Blinken

LBCI
World News
2024-03-22

Russia warns Japan of 'serious consequences' if Patriot missiles made there end up in Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:34

Syrians blame Russia of hitting hospital in new complaint filed with UN rights committee

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:20

US Democrats urge Biden to deter Israeli assault on Rafah

LBCI
World News
01:02

The Philippines calls in Chinese diplomat regarding South China Sea escalation

LBCI
World News
00:52

Russia's ballistic missile hit postal depot in Ukrainian port of Odesa, injuring 14 people and triggering large fire

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:43

Israel's Chief of Staff reports 'preparing for an offensive in the north'

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-07

Three thousand more US marines arrived in the Middle East to deter Iran

LBCI
World News
2024-01-05

Indian Navy monitors a hijacked ship flying the Liberian flag

LBCI
World News
14:02

Colombia President says will break diplomatic relations with Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:43

Israel's Chief of Staff reports 'preparing for an offensive in the north'

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

ISF arrests six individuals, including notorious minors on TikTok, after reports of sexual assaults

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

Bechara Asmar to LBCI: Progress hindered in securing rights for Lebanese workers

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:35

Lebanon's compliance with Resolution 1701: Insights from MP Hadi Aboul Hosn's interview on LBCI

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
10:27

War casualty update: Israeli army reports 3,330 injuries, 1,602 during ground ops

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Hankach discusses Syrian refugee crisis with Chairman of Cypriot Parliamentary Committee on Foreign and European Affairs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Lebanese-European Agreement on Syrian Refugees to be Announced Thursday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:40

Lives Lost: The Gas Leak Disaster at Pizza Secrets

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More