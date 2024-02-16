US sanctions imposed on Houthis over Red Sea attacks take effect

World News
2024-02-16 | 10:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US sanctions imposed on Houthis over Red Sea attacks take effect
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US sanctions imposed on Houthis over Red Sea attacks take effect

US "Specially Designated Global Terrorist" sanctions against Houthis for their ties to attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea took effect on Friday, the US Department of Treasury said in a statement on its website.

The US government last month said it was returning the Yemen-based rebel groups to the global list of terrorist groups in an effort to stem attacks on international shipping.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

United States

Sanctions

Houthi

Red Sea

Attacks

Yemen

LBCI Next
Biden reiterates to Netanyahu his opposition to the operation in Rafah without 'protection' for civilians (White House)
The Swedish Foreign Minister confronts Iran over a plot to kill Jews in his country
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-07

Yemen Houthi leader says group will further escalate if attacks on Gaza do not stop

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-07

Houthis launch anti-ship ballistic missile attacks in southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-05

Houthi leader: Italy will become a target should it join attacks against Yemen

LBCI
World News
2024-01-26

China presses Iran to rein in Houthi attacks in Red Sea

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:38

Guterres calls for 'full' investigation into death of Russian opposition figure Navalny

LBCI
World News
12:21

Alexei Navalny was 'highly likely' killed, say allies

LBCI
World News
10:47

Abu Ubaida: Our resistance to this aggression will continue until the last Israeli soldier exits Gaza

LBCI
World News
10:30

Kamala Harris: US working to confirm Navalny's death, sign of Putin's brutality

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:45

Hezbollah leader addresses Israeli 'deliberate' aggression on civilians, highlights resistance capabilities

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-09

Alarm sirens sounding in Jerusalem: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-27

ISF seizes 450,000 Captagon pills intended for smuggling abroad

LBCI
World News
10:47

Abu Ubaida: Our resistance to this aggression will continue until the last Israeli soldier exits Gaza

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:45

Hezbollah leader addresses Israeli 'deliberate' aggression on civilians, highlights resistance capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:35

Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:29

Akram Azouri to LBCI: We will file new complaint against the authority on behalf of Central Bank of Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:35

Israeli Minister: Global pressure needed on Iran and Hezbollah to withdraw from Southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:35

Sources to LBCI: Financial incentives to maintain staff in critical departments

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

Lebanon submits UN complaint against Israel's 'deadliest' strikes on the south: MOFA

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Lebanese Civil Defense concludes operations at Nabatieh site after Israeli strike: Here are the details

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:58

Israeli tanks target Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More