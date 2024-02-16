News
Biden reiterates to Netanyahu his opposition to the operation in Rafah without 'protection' for civilians (White House)
World News
2024-02-16 | 01:02
Biden reiterates to Netanyahu his opposition to the operation in Rafah without 'protection' for civilians (White House)
President Joe Biden warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a phone call on Thursday against launching an operation in the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip without a plan to ensure the safety of civilians.
The White House said in a statement that Biden ''reiterated his position that a military operation should not take place without a reliable and implementable plan to ensure the security of civilians in Rafah.''
AFP
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
US
Israel
Rafah
Protection
War
Civilians
