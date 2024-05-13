Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu preempted his appearance at ceremonies commemorating Israel's fallen soldiers on the eve of what Israel calls Independence Day, as he used the occasion to disclaim responsibility for stalling negotiations.



During various memorial events, Netanyahu reiterated his stance on ending the war, emphasizing Hamas' disarmament, the expulsion of its leaders, and the return of prisoners.



Nonetheless, these demands, considered by families of prisoners and advocates for an immediate deal, pose new obstacles.



Netanyahu's plan to end the war has not eased tensions between the political leadership and the military. Families of dead soldiers have expanded protests as casualties mount, while disagreements escalate over the reasons for intensifying or continuing the fighting in Gaza.



Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi described these conflicts as a significant burden, coinciding with revelations of a rise in soldier suicides, a phenomenon the army attempts to conceal.



Data suggests at least 27 soldiers and officers have committed suicide, although the army has only acknowledged ten cases. The troubling aspect of these suicides is that they are not limited to young soldiers, but also to the ones between the ages of 20 and 40. Suicides occur during combat, not after returning from battles.



Amid internal Israeli complexities, Netanyahu mobilized the War Cabinet and the government after Egypt announced joining South Africa's lawsuit in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).



In addition to exploring the possibility of Cairo retracting its decision, Netanyahu seeks to prepare for a new international campaign to counter the possibility of an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant related to the Gaza war.



In an attempt to bolster internal morale, Netanyahu promised to rebuild settlements in the Gaza Envelope and construct additional ones.



However, residents of these settlements, whether in the south near Gaza or the north along the Lebanese border, insist they will not return as long as their security remains compromised.