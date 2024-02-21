EU approves 13th sanctions package against Russia, says Belgium

On Wednesday, sources told Reuters that the European Union approved its 13th sanctions against Russia, the EU's Belgian presidency said on social media platform X.



"EU Ambassadors just agreed in principle on a 13th package of sanctions in the framework of Russia's aggression against Ukraine", the Belgian presidency said, calling it "one of the broadest approved by the EU."



The new package will add nearly 200 entities and individuals but no fresh sectoral measures.



The package will be formally approved in time for the second anniversary of the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24.



