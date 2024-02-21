EU approves 13th sanctions package against Russia, says Belgium

World News
2024-02-21 | 04:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
EU approves 13th sanctions package against Russia, says Belgium
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
EU approves 13th sanctions package against Russia, says Belgium

On Wednesday, sources told Reuters that the European Union approved its 13th sanctions against Russia, the EU's Belgian presidency said on social media platform X.

"EU Ambassadors just agreed in principle on a 13th package of sanctions in the framework of Russia's aggression against Ukraine", the Belgian presidency said, calling it "one of the broadest approved by the EU."

The new package will add nearly 200 entities and individuals but no fresh sectoral measures.

The package will be formally approved in time for the second anniversary of the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Reuters

World News

Russia

EU

Sanctions

Belgium

LBCI Next
Continuation of dialogue rounds: Meeting between Iraqi PM and US Ambassador
UK's nuclear deterrent missile system misfires during test
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-02-19

German FM hopes for swift agreement within EU on new sanctions against Russia

LBCI
World News
2024-02-07

EU court rejects appeal by Russian oligarch against sanctions

LBCI
World News
2024-01-03

EU adds largest Russian diamond production company to sanctions list

LBCI
World News
2023-12-11

EU expands the list of sanctions against Iran due to its support for Russia

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:50

Switzerland plans to ban Hamas after Israel attacks

LBCI
World News
08:56

Lula and Blinken meet after Gaza comments spark diplomatic discord

LBCI
World News
07:51

Western officials claim that Russia lacks the ammunition production needed for the Ukraine war

LBCI
World News
07:38

UK sanctions Russian prison chiefs after Navalny's death

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-15

Berri condemns Israel's massacre in Nabatieh: A chronicle of aggression

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:12

Hamas: US veto a 'green light' for Israel to commit 'further massacres'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-15

Strong Republic Bloc appeals to Constitutional Council against budget law

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:19

Balancing Act: Israel's Diplomatic and Military Strategies Towards a Prisoner Exchange

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:43

Tensions Rise: French warning signals Israeli action against Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:16

Ex-President Aoun cautions against Hezbollah using war as leverage in presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

Hezbollah strikes Israeli military positions in two settlements

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:31

Withdrawal and loans: Effects of exchange rate fluctuations between LBP 15,000 and 25,000

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

Choueifat disaster: Building collapse raises questions of legal responsibility, as toll rises

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:36

Residential building in Basta area evacuated after collapse warnings: Here are the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

Agricultural sector in danger: Repercussions of Israeli attacks on Southern Lebanon's agriculture

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:02

Israeli Army targets sites in southern Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More