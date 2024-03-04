Kamala Harris calls for an "immediate ceasefire" in Gaza

Vice President Kamala Harris has called for an "immediate ceasefire" lasting "at least six weeks" in the Gaza Strip.



Speaking at a commemoration of a civil rights march in Selma, Alabama, Harris stated: "Given the magnitude of suffering in Gaza, there must be an immediate ceasefire for at least the next six weeks, which is currently on the negotiating table between Israel and Hamas."



She emphasized that "this will allow for the release of hostages and the delivery of a large quantity of aid," urging Hamas to accept the agreement.



Harris continued: "Hamas says it wants a ceasefire. Well, there's an agreement on the table. And as we've said, Hamas must agree to this deal."



She called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take steps to increase aid to Gaza, stating, "The Israeli government must do more to increase the flow of aid significantly. No excuses."



Harris stressed that Israel "must open new crossing points" and "not impose unnecessary restrictions on aid delivery."



Harris is meeting with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz in Washington on Monday.



Representatives from the United States, Qatar, and Hamas arrived in Cairo to resume talks on a ceasefire, according to an Egyptian television channel on Sunday.



The proposal put forward by the intermediary countries calls for a six-week ceasefire and the release of 42 hostages held in Gaza in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.



Mediators hope to agree on this before the start of Ramadan on March 10th or 11th.



AFP