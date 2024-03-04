News
China hopes for improved relations with US "regardless of the identity" of the next president
World News
2024-03-04 | 01:50
China hopes for improved relations with US "regardless of the identity" of the next president
On Monday, China affirmed its hope for improved relations with the United States "regardless of the identity" of the winner in the upcoming American presidential elections in November.
The spokesperson for the annual session of the Chinese parliament, Lu Kang, stated during a press conference: "Regardless of the identity of the next president, we hope that the United States will work in the same direction with China towards stable, sound, and sustainable Sino-American relations."
AFP
World News
US
China
Relations
Kamala Harris calls for an "immediate ceasefire" in Gaza
Previous
