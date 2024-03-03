News
Airdrops and arms deals: Unraveling the US approach in the Israel-Gaza conflict
2024-03-03 | 12:30
Airdrops and arms deals: Unraveling the US approach in the Israel-Gaza conflict
Report by Nicole Hajal, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
The question arises: Is it inconsistency or a strategic distribution of roles?
The United States, which supplies Israel with weapons during its war on Gaza, conducts airdrops of food to the residents of the Gaza Strip, a practice previously carried out by France, Jordan, and Egypt.
Within the lines of this American contradiction, a report in Politico suggests that President Joe Biden's decision to airdrop aid reveals the limits of the American approach towards Israel.
When the United States sends military planes to drop food, water, and medicine for those in need, it typically does so in areas occupied by terrorist groups or hostile regimes, not allies.
The newspaper adds that the step of dropping aid indicates that Biden cannot convince Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to do more to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians.
All of the above does not negate the following: The United States will continue to support Israel under the banner of its right to self-defense.
Regardless of the reasons behind the US decision to airdrop aid, the electoral necessities cannot be ignored, especially in light of Biden and the Democratic Party's declining popularity among Arabs and Muslims, with the latest of these results recorded in the state of Michigan.
