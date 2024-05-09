The US says the Rafah operation will 'weaken' Israel's position in Hamas talks

World News
2024-05-09 | 15:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
The US says the Rafah operation will &#39;weaken&#39; Israel&#39;s position in Hamas talks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
The US says the Rafah operation will 'weaken' Israel's position in Hamas talks

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller stated on Thursday that Washington believes any major military operation in Rafah will undermine Israel's position in hostage negotiations with Hamas.

Miller mentioned that Washington is still in communication with Israel regarding amendments to the proposed ceasefire presented by Hamas, adding that efforts are underway to finalize the agreement text, but it is "extremely challenging" work.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

US

State Department

Matthew Miller

Washington

Rafah

Israel

Hamas

LBCI Next
Putin: Russia's strategic nuclear forces in 'permanent' readiness
Ukraine downs 17 Russian drones over Odesa
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-06

Senior Hamas leader: Israeli evacuation order from Rafah is a 'serious development'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-06

Israel tells US that action in Rafah necessary amid Hamas rejection of hostage release proposals

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-05

Israel accuses Hamas of obstructing talks, threatens to launch an operation in Rafah very soon

LBCI
World News
2024-03-18

Israel to send interagency team to Washington to discuss Rafah, Jake Sullivan states

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:53

Israeli ambassador to US says Joe Biden's arms halt sends ‘wrong message’

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

US halts bomb shipment to Israel: What were the weapons intended to be sent?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Washington tensions: Israeli War Cabinet reverses decision amidst Hamas negotiations

LBCI
World News
12:12

Protesters in Armenia demand PM resign over border villages dispute

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-09-24

Kosovo PM confirms continued shooting at police in the North

LBCI
World News
12:12

Protesters in Armenia demand PM resign over border villages dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:00

Samir Geagea's LBCI interview: Rejects Frangieh's candidacy, slams Hezbollah-Amal duo over presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-22

GCC stands firm: Support for stability in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:51

Four Hezbollah fighters killed in Israeli strike in Southern Lebanon: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:48

Four individuals killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:00

Samir Geagea's LBCI interview: Rejects Frangieh's candidacy, slams Hezbollah-Amal duo over presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Lebanon's Foreign Minister seeks Qatar's help in evacuating stranded Lebanese families

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:27

Lebanon's Fattoush and Tabbouleh among best rated salads in the world

LBCI
Middle East News
00:46

Ministry of Defense: Syria intercepts Israeli missiles launched from the Golan towards rural Damascus

LBCI
Middle East News
12:17

Hezbollah says it hit northern Israel in response to the killing of its members

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:19

Biden: Bombs that US halted from sending to Israel killed civilians

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More