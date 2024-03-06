Vietnam designates US political groups as 'terrorist organizations

World News
2024-03-06 | 02:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Vietnam designates US political groups as &#39;terrorist organizations
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Vietnam designates US political groups as 'terrorist organizations

Vietnam's government on Wednesday listed two political groups operating in the United States as "terrorist organizations" and accused them of orchestrating attacks and trying to create their own states in the Southeast Asian country's Central Highlands.

The groups include North Carolina-headquartered Montagnard Support Group Inc (MSGI) and Montagnard Stand for Justice (MSFJ), which was established in Thailand, the Ministry of Public Security said in a statement. Both operate in the United States, it said.

Reuters

World News

Vietnam

United States

Political

Groups

Terrorist

Organizations

LBCI Next
Australia and ASEAN call for ceasefire in Gaza
Pro-Palestinian groups sue Canada over military exports to Israel
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:07

Pro-Palestinian groups sue Canada over military exports to Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:44

Political impediments to gas and energy procurement in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-04

Amal Movement: Rejection of dictation and fire pressures in shaping political realities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-03

Al Rahi calls for political reconciliation and condemns violence in Lebanon and Palestine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:01

Last year stood as deadliest year for migrants, UN agency declares

LBCI
World News
08:36

US demands Iran to dilute its near-weapons-grade uranium

LBCI
World News
07:42

Nikki Haley withdraws from presidential race, paves the way for a potential rematch between Trump and Biden

LBCI
World News
04:38

Kremlin: Russia does not recognize ICC arrest warrants

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-04

Russian warship arrives in Qatar for defense exhibition

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-28

Erdogan: The West is the main culprit in the Gaza massacres

LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:56

Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:52

Britain to warn Israel over famine in Gaza

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:46

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon

LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:56

Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:22

Hezbollah strikes Israeli settlement: Direct hit and confirmed injuries

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:26

Hochstein offers Lebanon economic incentives, promises swift return after Gaza truce

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:47

Three civilians killed from one family due to Israeli airstrike in Houla, ongoing search for survivors

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Lebanese state initiates roadmap to address Syrian refugee crisis: Mechanism unveiled

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Stalled ceasefire negotiations with Hamas: Israel's retreat on demands and internal discord

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:40

Hamas official: No exchange of hostages and captives without ceasefire declaration

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More