Vietnam designates US political groups as 'terrorist organizations

Vietnam's government on Wednesday listed two political groups operating in the United States as "terrorist organizations" and accused them of orchestrating attacks and trying to create their own states in the Southeast Asian country's Central Highlands.



The groups include North Carolina-headquartered Montagnard Support Group Inc (MSGI) and Montagnard Stand for Justice (MSFJ), which was established in Thailand, the Ministry of Public Security said in a statement. Both operate in the United States, it said.



Reuters