Columbia University President asks police to stay on campus until May 17

2024-05-01 | 00:36
Columbia University President asks police to stay on campus until May 17
Columbia University President asks police to stay on campus until May 17

The president of Columbia University, Minouche Shafik, requested the New York Police Department, in a message published Tuesday night, to disperse the sit-in carried out by pro-Palestinian students who occupied one of the university buildings, and to maintain a security presence within the campus "until at least May 17."

Shafik stated in her message that she is asking the police for "assistance in clearing" the protest sites within the university and "maintaining a security presence on campus until at least May 17, 2024, to maintain order and ensure that no protest camps are re-established."

AFP

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Columbia University

Minouche Shafik

New York

Police

Pro-Palestinian

Students

Security

Campus

