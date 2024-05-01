News
Russian missile kills three in Ukraine's port of Odesa
World News
2024-05-01 | 01:15
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russian missile kills three in Ukraine's port of Odesa
A Russian missile attack killed three people and injured three others in the Ukrainian port of Odesa early on Wednesday, regional Governor Oleh Kiper said.
Kiper, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said the attack damaged civilian infrastructure.
He said the strike was carried out by a ballistic missile, but provided no further details.
Kiper and Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov had reported a series of loud explosions.
Reuters could not independently confirm the accounts. Russia says it does not deliberately target civilians.
On Monday, a Russian missile struck an educational institution in the city, killing five people.
Odesa has been a frequent target of Russian forces in the more than two-year-old war, with many attacks aimed at the city's port facilities.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Ukraine
Odesa
Missile
Infrastructure
Infrastructure
