Seoul discusses joining AUKUS pact with US, UK, and Australia

World News
2024-05-01 | 00:54
High views
Seoul discusses joining AUKUS pact with US, UK, and Australia

South Korea's Defense Minister announced Wednesday that the country is discussing joining the security partnership agreement between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States (AUKUS).

Shin Won-sik said after a meeting with his Australian counterpart in Sydney, "We also discussed during today's meeting the possibility of participating in the second pillar of AUKUS," which involves the development of hypersonic weapons, drones, and other advanced technologies.

AFP

