Russia says United States is being hypocritical over ICC and Israel

World News
2024-04-30 | 05:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia says United States is being hypocritical over ICC and Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Russia says United States is being hypocritical over ICC and Israel

Russia said on Tuesday that the United States was being hypocritical by opposing the International Criminal Court's (ICC) investigation of Israel but supporting the court's warrant for the arrest of President Vladimir Putin.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday the United States did not support the ICC's investigation of Israel and did not believe that the court had jurisdiction.

US President Joe Biden said last year that the ICC decision to issue an arrest warrant for Putin was justified. The United States has shared details of alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine with the ICC.

Russia says the warrant against Putin is a meaningless attempt by the West to soil Russia's reputation and denies war crimes in Ukraine. Ukraine says Russia committed war crimes. Russia says the West has ignored Ukraine's crimes, a charge denied by Kyiv.

"Washington fully supported, if not stimulated, the issuance of ICC warrants against the Russian leadership," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in a post on Telegram.

But "the American political system does not recognize the legitimacy of this structure in relation to itself and its satellites," Zakharova said, adding that such a position was intellectually "absurd."

The Kremlin has called the issuing of the warrant against Putin outrageous and legally void, as Russia is not a signatory to the treaty that created the ICC.

Israel is not a member of the ICC, while the Palestinian territories were admitted as a member state in 2015.



Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Russia

United States

Hypocritical

ICC

Israel

LBCI Next
Police in London arrest sword-wielding man after reports of stabbing
Blinken Heads to Jordan to Push for More Aid to Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:14

US says it 'does not support' ICC investigations of Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-29

Israel concerned over possible ICC arrest warrants related to Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-26

Netanyahu: ICC decisions set dangerous precedent for Israel's soldiers and officials

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-11

Russia warns citizens against traveling to Lebanon, Israel, and Palestine: Spokesperson

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:50

UN: Police intervention 'disproportionate' against US university protests

LBCI
World News
06:35

ICJ to rule on Nicaragua's lawsuit against Germany for providing weapons used in 'genocide' in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:35

UN right chief troubled by treatment of pro-Palestinian protesters at US universities

LBCI
World News
06:17

Kenya searches for more than 90 missing after floods

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29

Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:57

Netanyahu: Israel to enter Rafah with or without hostage deal

LBCI
World News
06:35

ICJ to rule on Nicaragua's lawsuit against Germany for providing weapons used in 'genocide' in Gaza

LBCI
World News
13:42

US finds five Israeli units responsible for 'serious' human rights violations before Gaza conflict

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:04

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:28

Lebanon faces the imminent risk of being placed on the FATF grey list by late May

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:58

Arafat Tfayli to LBCI's Vision 2030: Cancer rates in Lebanon are higher than in neighboring countries

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:32

Ziad Makary to LBCI: Frangieh himself decides whether to withdraw or not from the presidential race

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:54

US military's pier in Gaza to cost $320 million

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:44

British Foreign Minister: Proposal submitted to Hamas includes ceasefire in Gaza for 40 days

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:29

Fuel prices drop across Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:21

Israeli negotiators brace for tough talks: Gantz threatens coalition split over Hamas captive-exchange deal

LBCI
Middle East News
00:11

US CENTCOM thwarts Houthi 'threats' in Red Sea: Intercepting ballistic missiles and UAVs

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More