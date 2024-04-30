News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russia says United States is being hypocritical over ICC and Israel
World News
2024-04-30 | 05:38
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Russia says United States is being hypocritical over ICC and Israel
Russia said on Tuesday that the United States was being hypocritical by opposing the International Criminal Court's (ICC) investigation of Israel but supporting the court's warrant for the arrest of President Vladimir Putin.
White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday the United States did not support the ICC's investigation of Israel and did not believe that the court had jurisdiction.
US President Joe Biden said last year that the ICC decision to issue an arrest warrant for Putin was justified. The United States has shared details of alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine with the ICC.
Russia says the warrant against Putin is a meaningless attempt by the West to soil Russia's reputation and denies war crimes in Ukraine. Ukraine says Russia committed war crimes. Russia says the West has ignored Ukraine's crimes, a charge denied by Kyiv.
"Washington fully supported, if not stimulated, the issuance of ICC warrants against the Russian leadership," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in a post on Telegram.
But "the American political system does not recognize the legitimacy of this structure in relation to itself and its satellites," Zakharova said, adding that such a position was intellectually "absurd."
The Kremlin has called the issuing of the warrant against Putin outrageous and legally void, as Russia is not a signatory to the treaty that created the ICC.
Israel is not a member of the ICC, while the Palestinian territories were admitted as a member state in 2015.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Russia
United States
Hypocritical
ICC
Israel
Next
Police in London arrest sword-wielding man after reports of stabbing
Blinken Heads to Jordan to Push for More Aid to Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
15:14
US says it 'does not support' ICC investigations of Israel
World News
15:14
US says it 'does not support' ICC investigations of Israel
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-29
Israel concerned over possible ICC arrest warrants related to Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-29
Israel concerned over possible ICC arrest warrants related to Gaza war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-26
Netanyahu: ICC decisions set dangerous precedent for Israel's soldiers and officials
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-26
Netanyahu: ICC decisions set dangerous precedent for Israel's soldiers and officials
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-11
Russia warns citizens against traveling to Lebanon, Israel, and Palestine: Spokesperson
Lebanon News
2024-04-11
Russia warns citizens against traveling to Lebanon, Israel, and Palestine: Spokesperson
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:50
UN: Police intervention 'disproportionate' against US university protests
World News
06:50
UN: Police intervention 'disproportionate' against US university protests
0
World News
06:35
ICJ to rule on Nicaragua's lawsuit against Germany for providing weapons used in 'genocide' in Gaza
World News
06:35
ICJ to rule on Nicaragua's lawsuit against Germany for providing weapons used in 'genocide' in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:35
UN right chief troubled by treatment of pro-Palestinian protesters at US universities
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:35
UN right chief troubled by treatment of pro-Palestinian protesters at US universities
0
World News
06:17
Kenya searches for more than 90 missing after floods
World News
06:17
Kenya searches for more than 90 missing after floods
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29
Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29
Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:57
Netanyahu: Israel to enter Rafah with or without hostage deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:57
Netanyahu: Israel to enter Rafah with or without hostage deal
0
World News
06:35
ICJ to rule on Nicaragua's lawsuit against Germany for providing weapons used in 'genocide' in Gaza
World News
06:35
ICJ to rule on Nicaragua's lawsuit against Germany for providing weapons used in 'genocide' in Gaza
0
World News
13:42
US finds five Israeli units responsible for 'serious' human rights violations before Gaza conflict
World News
13:42
US finds five Israeli units responsible for 'serious' human rights violations before Gaza conflict
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:04
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
05:04
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Lebanon faces the imminent risk of being placed on the FATF grey list by late May
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Lebanon faces the imminent risk of being placed on the FATF grey list by late May
2
Lebanon News
15:58
Arafat Tfayli to LBCI's Vision 2030: Cancer rates in Lebanon are higher than in neighboring countries
Lebanon News
15:58
Arafat Tfayli to LBCI's Vision 2030: Cancer rates in Lebanon are higher than in neighboring countries
3
Lebanon News
04:32
Ziad Makary to LBCI: Frangieh himself decides whether to withdraw or not from the presidential race
Lebanon News
04:32
Ziad Makary to LBCI: Frangieh himself decides whether to withdraw or not from the presidential race
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:54
US military's pier in Gaza to cost $320 million
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:54
US military's pier in Gaza to cost $320 million
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:44
British Foreign Minister: Proposal submitted to Hamas includes ceasefire in Gaza for 40 days
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:44
British Foreign Minister: Proposal submitted to Hamas includes ceasefire in Gaza for 40 days
6
Lebanon Economy
02:29
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:29
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
Israeli negotiators brace for tough talks: Gantz threatens coalition split over Hamas captive-exchange deal
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
Israeli negotiators brace for tough talks: Gantz threatens coalition split over Hamas captive-exchange deal
8
Middle East News
00:11
US CENTCOM thwarts Houthi 'threats' in Red Sea: Intercepting ballistic missiles and UAVs
Middle East News
00:11
US CENTCOM thwarts Houthi 'threats' in Red Sea: Intercepting ballistic missiles and UAVs
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More