Italian police arrest three Palestinians on 'terrorism charges'

World News
2024-03-11 | 08:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Italian police arrest three Palestinians on &#39;terrorism charges&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Italian police arrest three Palestinians on 'terrorism charges'

Italian police have arrested three Palestinians based in central Italy who they said were planning attacks in an unspecified country, a police statement said on Monday.

The three men living in l'Aquila, about 120 km (75 miles) northeast of Rome, had set up a cell linked to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, it said.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades is an armed group that is linked to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah movement and is considered a terrorist group by Israel, the European Union and the United States.

Police said the three Palestinians had been charged with criminal conspiracy for terrorism purposes or subversion of the democratic order, which carries jail terms of up to 15 years.

"The suspects engaged in proselytism and propaganda and planned attacks, including suicide attacks, against civilian and military targets on foreign territory," police said.

One of the three men is wanted by Israel, which is at war with the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip, and an Italian court is examining an extradition request for him, the statement added.

In a separate statement, Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi hailed the arrest of "three dangerous terrorists" and said Italy was always on high alert against extremism and radicalization.

There was no immediate comment by the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades.



Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Italian

Police

Arrest

Palestinians

Terrorism

Charges

Israel

LBCI Next
UK considers approval of Abu Dhabi-backed Telegraph newspaper buyout
Blinken heads to Jamaica to attend a meeting on Haiti crisis
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-14

Israeli forces arrest 25 Palestinians, including sisters of assassinated Hamas official, Saleh al-Arouri

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-10

Gaza Health Ministry: 31,045 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack since Oct. 7

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-09

Turkey arrests six people for spying for Israel's Mossad

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-05

30,631 Palestinians killed in Israel's attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:00

US tops global oil production for sixth straight year

LBCI
World News
10:36

India to implement citizenship law opposed by Muslims

LBCI
World News
10:32

Russia stops South Korean man for spying, TASS says

LBCI
World News
10:24

Floods, landslides kill 26 in Indonesia

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-08

Lebanon's 'icons of change': Honoring Lebanese trailblazers Linda Matar and Giselle Khoury on International Women's Day

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:23

Netanyahu says at least 13,000 'terrorists' among Palestinians killed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-19

LBCI sources: Quintet Ambassadors to meet on Tuesday at Pine Residence

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-18

Israel reports launching interceptor missile at Red Sea threat

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More