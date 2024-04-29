North Korea criticizes US for supplying Ukraine with long-range missiles

North Korea has criticized the United States for supplying Ukraine with long-range missiles, according to the Korean Central News Agency, citing a statement from the Ministry of Defense.



The statement quoted the director of the Department of Foreign Military Affairs in North Korea's Ministry of National Defense as saying, "The United States has secretly supplied Ukraine with long-range missiles, causing concern and apprehension within the international community."



He argued that the United States can never defeat the heroic Russian army and people with any modern weapons or military support.



Military ties between Pyongyang and Moscow are growing, which the United States and its allies view as an escalation of tensions on the Korean Peninsula.



Reuters