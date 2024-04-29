News
North Korea criticizes US for supplying Ukraine with long-range missiles
World News
2024-04-29 | 01:02
High views
Share
Share
0
min
North Korea criticizes US for supplying Ukraine with long-range missiles
North Korea has criticized the United States for supplying Ukraine with long-range missiles, according to the Korean Central News Agency, citing a statement from the Ministry of Defense.
The statement quoted the director of the Department of Foreign Military Affairs in North Korea's Ministry of National Defense as saying, "The United States has secretly supplied Ukraine with long-range missiles, causing concern and apprehension within the international community."
He argued that the United States can never defeat the heroic Russian army and people with any modern weapons or military support.
Military ties between Pyongyang and Moscow are growing, which the United States and its allies view as an escalation of tensions on the Korean Peninsula.
Reuters
World News
North Korea
United States
Supply
Ukraine
Missiles
