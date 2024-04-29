US military 'engages' with five drones over Red Sea

2024-04-29 | 00:43
US military &#39;engages&#39; with five drones over Red Sea
US military 'engages' with five drones over Red Sea

The US military says it engaged with five drones over the Red Sea that "posed an imminent threat to the US-led coalition and commercial vessels in the area."

The US Central Command did not specify in its statement whether the drones were destroyed.

Reuters
 

