Blinken heads to Jamaica to attend a meeting on Haiti crisis

World News
2024-03-11 | 08:35
High views
Blinken heads to Jamaica to attend a meeting on Haiti crisis
Blinken heads to Jamaica to attend a meeting on Haiti crisis

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is heading to Jamaica on Monday to attend an emergency meeting of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) on the crisis in Haiti, the US State Department announced.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement that the Secretary of State would specifically discuss efforts to "accelerate the political transition process in Haiti through the establishment of an independent presidential entity."

The capital, Port-au-Prince, remains engulfed in violence associated with gangs.

The United States announced on Sunday that it had evacuated some of its embassy staff and bolstered its security teams.

The embassy said on X that "the increasing gang violence around the US embassy and the airport prompted the State Department to make arrangements to allow additional embassy staff to leave."

AFP

World News

United States

Antony Blinken

Jamaica

Caribbean Community

Haiti

Matthew Miller

Italian police arrest three Palestinians on 'terrorism charges'
EU announces evacuation of its diplomatic staff from Haiti
