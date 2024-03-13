News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US pause on UN Palestinian relief agency funding may become permanent
World News
2024-03-13 | 10:30
High views
Share
Share
3
min
US pause on UN Palestinian relief agency funding may become permanent
US officials are preparing for a pause on funding the main UN agency for Palestinians to become permanent due to opposition in Congress, even as the Biden administration insists the aid group's humanitarian work is indispensable.
The US, along with more than a dozen countries, suspended its funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in January after Israel accused 12 of the agency's 13,000 employees in Gaza of participating in the deadly Oct. 7 Hamas attack.
The UN has launched an investigation into the allegations, and UNRWA fired some staff after Israel provided the agency with information on the allegations.
The US, which is UNRWA's largest donor, providing $300 million to $400 million annually, said it wants to see the results of that inquiry and corrective measures taken before it will consider resuming funding.
Even if the pause is lifted, only about $300,000 - what is left of already appropriated funds - would be released to UNRWA. Anything further would require congressional approval.
Bipartisan opposition in Congress to funding UNRWA makes it unlikely the US will resume regular donations anytime soon, even as countries such as Sweden and Canada have said they will restart their contributions.
A supplemental funding bill in the US Congress that includes military aid to Israel and Ukraine contains a provision that would block UNRWA from receiving funds if it becomes law. President Joe Biden's administration supports the bill.
US officials say they recognize "the critical role" UNRWA plays in distributing aid inside the densely-populated enclave that has been brought close to famine by Israel's assault during the past five months.
"We have to plan for the fact that Congress may make that pause permanent," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters on Tuesday.
Washington has been looking at working with humanitarian partners on the ground, such as UNICEF and the World Food Programme (WFP), to continue giving aid.
But officials are aware that UNRWA is hard to replace.
"There are other organizations that are now providing some distribution of aid inside Gaza, but that is primarily the role that UNRWA is equipped to play that no one else is due to their longstanding work and their networks of distribution and their history inside Gaza," Miller said.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
US
UN
Agency
Palestinian
Congress
Biden
Humanitarian
UNRWA
Joe Biden
Next
Biden and Trump set for presidential rematch after securing nominations
US approves $3.5 billion in missile sales to Poland
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-09
UN Palestinian refugee agency at 'risk of death,' UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-09
UN Palestinian refugee agency at 'risk of death,' UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini says
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-22
UNRWA Lebanon: No 'Plan B' once Palestinian aid agency funds end in March
Lebanon News
2024-02-22
UNRWA Lebanon: No 'Plan B' once Palestinian aid agency funds end in March
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-01
UNRWA funding cut: Sheikh Kaouk condemns US and Western complicity in Palestinian suffering
Lebanon News
2024-02-01
UNRWA funding cut: Sheikh Kaouk condemns US and Western complicity in Palestinian suffering
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-28
Repercussions of Halting UNRWA Funding: Palestinian Concerns and International Dynamics
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-28
Repercussions of Halting UNRWA Funding: Palestinian Concerns and International Dynamics
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:59
Blast in China's Hebei kills two, injures 26
World News
12:59
Blast in China's Hebei kills two, injures 26
0
World News
12:42
Sudanese seek connections through Starlink after weeks of blackouts
World News
12:42
Sudanese seek connections through Starlink after weeks of blackouts
0
World News
10:55
US passes bill to push ByteDance to divest TikTok or face ban
World News
10:55
US passes bill to push ByteDance to divest TikTok or face ban
0
World News
10:23
Around a hundred migrants arrive to a Greek island from Libya
World News
10:23
Around a hundred migrants arrive to a Greek island from Libya
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:31
National Moderation bloc briefs Derian on presidential elections: Kheir affirms continuation with Mufti's support
Lebanon News
09:31
National Moderation bloc briefs Derian on presidential elections: Kheir affirms continuation with Mufti's support
0
Lebanon News
04:04
Drone targets car south of Tyre, ignites fire
Lebanon News
04:04
Drone targets car south of Tyre, ignites fire
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-12
Hamas spokesperson to LBCI: Hamas released Israeli woman and two children
Lebanon News
2023-10-12
Hamas spokesperson to LBCI: Hamas released Israeli woman and two children
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-28
Lebanese-French Coordination Committee launches in Paris, paving the way for an independent Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-06-28
Lebanese-French Coordination Committee launches in Paris, paving the way for an independent Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:00
Israeli strike on car in south Lebanon kills Hamas member
Lebanon News
06:00
Israeli strike on car in south Lebanon kills Hamas member
2
News Bulletin Reports
14:29
Hezbollah-Israel conflict intensifies: Strikes hit Bekaa for third time - Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
14:29
Hezbollah-Israel conflict intensifies: Strikes hit Bekaa for third time - Here are the details
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16:58
Source confirms to LBCI: Hamas and Israel accept proposal, truce expected within 48 hours
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16:58
Source confirms to LBCI: Hamas and Israel accept proposal, truce expected within 48 hours
4
Lebanon News
04:04
Drone targets car south of Tyre, ignites fire
Lebanon News
04:04
Drone targets car south of Tyre, ignites fire
5
Lebanon News
05:27
Two civilians killed in Israeli airstrike on Tyre-Hosh road
Lebanon News
05:27
Two civilians killed in Israeli airstrike on Tyre-Hosh road
6
Press Highlights
02:58
Strategic alliances: Hamas' outreach to Hezbollah amid negotiation standstill
Press Highlights
02:58
Strategic alliances: Hamas' outreach to Hezbollah amid negotiation standstill
7
Press Highlights
01:34
US envoy's mission failure: A reflection of escalating Israeli aggression
Press Highlights
01:34
US envoy's mission failure: A reflection of escalating Israeli aggression
8
Lebanon News
07:37
Israeli military says it killed 'significant' Hamas member in Lebanon strike
Lebanon News
07:37
Israeli military says it killed 'significant' Hamas member in Lebanon strike
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More