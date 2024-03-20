News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US Congress bans US funds to UNRWA until March 2025
World News
2024-03-20 | 03:39
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US Congress bans US funds to UNRWA until March 2025
An agreement reached by US congressional leaders and the White House on a massive bill funding military, State Department and a range of other government programs will continue a ban on US funding for UNRWA, the main UN agency for Palestinians, until March 2025, two sources said on Tuesday.
President Joe Biden's administration said in January it was temporarily pausing new funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) after Israel accused 12 of the agency's 13,000 employees in Gaza of participating in the deadly Oct. 7 Hamas attack.
The US Senate passed legislation last month cutting off funding for the agency, part of a $95 billion bill providing aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan that has stalled in the House of Representatives.
Backers of the aid have been trying to get it restored, calling on Washington to support the relief body as aid groups work to ward off famine in Gaza.
The two sources familiar with the agreement said the funding would be blocked for a year and that details of alternative efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in Gaza would be discussed after the legislation is made public.
The White House and congressional leaders declined to comment on details of the agreement until texts of the spending bills are released.
The UN has launched an investigation into the allegations against the UNRWA staff, and the agency fired some staff after Israel provided it with information.
The US, UNRWA's largest donor, providing $300 million to $400 million annually, said it wants to see the results of that inquiry and corrective measures taken before it will consider resuming funding.
Reuters
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United States
Congress
UNRWA
Fund
White House
Gaza
War
Palestine
Next
Blinken embarks to Middle East a sixth time in Gaza diplomacy push
Australian, Chinese top diplomats meet to discuss trade, human rights
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:09
Saudi Arabia to boost UNRWA funding by $40 million for Gaza relief
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:09
Saudi Arabia to boost UNRWA funding by $40 million for Gaza relief
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-13
Israeli parliament to approve amended 2024 budget to fund Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-13
Israeli parliament to approve amended 2024 budget to fund Gaza war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-13
Saudi official: Freezing funding for UNRWA could 'contribute' to increasing number of casualties in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-13
Saudi official: Freezing funding for UNRWA could 'contribute' to increasing number of casualties in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-01-31
WHO: Stopping UNRWA funding will have 'disastrous' consequences for Gaza residents
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-01-31
WHO: Stopping UNRWA funding will have 'disastrous' consequences for Gaza residents
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:38
US imposes sanctions on three Iran weapons-procurement networks
World News
12:38
US imposes sanctions on three Iran weapons-procurement networks
0
World News
11:47
French Navy helicopter destroys Houthi drone
World News
11:47
French Navy helicopter destroys Houthi drone
0
World News
10:46
US imposes sanctions on Russian firms for Kremlin-led malign influence campaign
World News
10:46
US imposes sanctions on Russian firms for Kremlin-led malign influence campaign
0
World News
10:37
Britain data watchdog assessing Princess of Wales' medical record breach claim
World News
10:37
Britain data watchdog assessing Princess of Wales' medical record breach claim
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:38
US imposes sanctions on three Iran weapons-procurement networks
World News
12:38
US imposes sanctions on three Iran weapons-procurement networks
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:41
Pressures Mount as Israel-Hamas Prisoner Exchange Negotiations Stall
News Bulletin Reports
12:41
Pressures Mount as Israel-Hamas Prisoner Exchange Negotiations Stall
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-03
Hezbollah strikes Israeli forces: Direct hits unleashed near Al-Wazzani village
Lebanon News
2024-03-03
Hezbollah strikes Israeli forces: Direct hits unleashed near Al-Wazzani village
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-19
Netanyahu says ground incursion is needed to 'destroy' Hamas in Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-19
Netanyahu says ground incursion is needed to 'destroy' Hamas in Rafah
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:16
Optimism in Lebanese presidential file: Saudi-Iranian harmony and Christian alignment
Press Highlights
02:16
Optimism in Lebanese presidential file: Saudi-Iranian harmony and Christian alignment
2
Lebanon News
07:58
Lebanon ranks second unhappiest in World Happiness Report 2024
Lebanon News
07:58
Lebanon ranks second unhappiest in World Happiness Report 2024
3
Press Highlights
01:40
Detainee discussions: Wafiq Safa's sole purpose in the UAE visit
Press Highlights
01:40
Detainee discussions: Wafiq Safa's sole purpose in the UAE visit
4
Press Highlights
04:22
Lebanese government to provide compensation for victims of Israeli attacks
Press Highlights
04:22
Lebanese government to provide compensation for victims of Israeli attacks
5
Lebanon News
08:15
Bou Habib honors Yasmina Zaytoun's success with special passport
Lebanon News
08:15
Bou Habib honors Yasmina Zaytoun's success with special passport
6
Press Highlights
04:10
Lebanese Minister of Agriculture to Al-Anbaa: Israel completely annihilated a sector
Press Highlights
04:10
Lebanese Minister of Agriculture to Al-Anbaa: Israel completely annihilated a sector
7
Lebanon News
13:42
UN calls for action on escalating Blue Line tensions, stresses Resolution 1701's full implementation
Lebanon News
13:42
UN calls for action on escalating Blue Line tensions, stresses Resolution 1701's full implementation
8
Press Highlights
03:58
Lebanon's tourism scene gears up for holidays
Press Highlights
03:58
Lebanon's tourism scene gears up for holidays
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More