100 people arrested at university in Boston during pro-Palestinian protest

World News
2024-04-27 | 10:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
100 people arrested at university in Boston during pro-Palestinian protest
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
100 people arrested at university in Boston during pro-Palestinian protest

One hundred pro-Palestinian protesters were detained on Saturday morning on the campus of a university in Boston, and the police cleared their sit-in, according to Northeastern University.

The university stated on X, "During this evacuation, the police detained about one hundred people. The students who presented their Northeastern University ID cards were released. 

Those who refused to prove their affiliation were detained," noting that "violent anti-Semitic slurs" such as "Kill the Jews" were uttered the previous night on campus.

AFP

World News

University

Boston

United States

Protest

Arrest

Palestine

Gaza

LBCI Next
Yemen's Houthis confirm targeting Andromeda Star oil ship in Red Sea
Egyptian proposal: Israelis debate over Gaza strategy
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-26

University protests: Student activism challenges US stance on Israel-Palestine

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-26

Blinken says Gaza protests a hallmark of democracy, decries 'silence' on Hamas

LBCI
World News
2024-04-26

Students block Paris' Sciences Po University over Gaza war

LBCI
World News
2024-04-26

Columbia University faces federal complaint after arrests

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:07

Russia Extends Requirement for Major Exporters to Convert Revenues into Rubles

LBCI
World News
08:34

Saudi Aramco and China's Rongsheng in talks on joint petrochemical project

LBCI
World News
07:54

Paris 2024 Olympics flame sets sail for France

LBCI
World News
07:45

Zelenskyy issues a new call to supply Kyiv with air defenses and weapons quickly

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-15

A caffeine-rich beverage harmful to children causes stir in the United States

LBCI
World News
2023-08-22

Turkey considers UN Security Council statement on Cyprus 'detached from reality'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-22

Israeli army's central region commander plans to end his service in August: Al Jazeera reports

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-04

Sullivan: Gaza humanitarian issues will be a top Blinken priority

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:50

Samir Geagea denounces Hezbollah's role in South Lebanon, says Lebanese army alone can secure the borders

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:09

Qassem: Any expansion of Israeli aggression will be met with a firm response from Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:35

Lebanon takes 'landmark step' towards justice for war crimes: HRW says

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:11

Amos Hochstein in Israel: Seeking diplomatic solution to end cross-border firing, LBCI sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:14

Three people killed due to Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:33

Israeli strike in Lebanon's Beqaa region kills Lebanese militants

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16

Lebanon's Cabinet adopts TNO report on Issam Abdallah's killing, seeks ICC intervention

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:21

Hamas reports receiving Israeli response to its ceasefire proposal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More