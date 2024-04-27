100 people arrested at university in Boston during pro-Palestinian protest

One hundred pro-Palestinian protesters were detained on Saturday morning on the campus of a university in Boston, and the police cleared their sit-in, according to Northeastern University.



The university stated on X, "During this evacuation, the police detained about one hundred people. The students who presented their Northeastern University ID cards were released.



Those who refused to prove their affiliation were detained," noting that "violent anti-Semitic slurs" such as "Kill the Jews" were uttered the previous night on campus.



AFP