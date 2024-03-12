News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
5
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem - Al Saradib
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
5
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US approves $3.5 billion in missile sales to Poland
World News
2024-03-12 | 16:17
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US approves $3.5 billion in missile sales to Poland
On Tuesday, the United States approved the sale of missiles to Poland valued at $3.5 billion, in a deal announced before President Joe Biden welcomed Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk at the White House.
The deal, notified to Congress according to US law, includes the sale of long-range air-to-ground missiles worth $1.77 billion and medium-range air-to-air missiles worth $1.69 billion, according to a statement from the US State Department.
AFP
World News
United States
Missiles
Poland
Joe Biden
Donald Tusk
White House
Next
EU to take measures against Iran over possible missile transfers to Russia
Ukraine drone attacks hit Russian fuel facilities in Oryol, Nizhny Novgorod
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-02-27
The United States will not send forces to fight in Ukraine: White House
World News
2024-02-27
The United States will not send forces to fight in Ukraine: White House
0
World News
15:19
White House announces new US aid to Ukraine valued at $300 million
World News
15:19
White House announces new US aid to Ukraine valued at $300 million
0
World News
2024-03-09
Joe Biden's port for aid to Gaza might not be ready for 60 days, the Pentagon says
World News
2024-03-09
Joe Biden's port for aid to Gaza might not be ready for 60 days, the Pentagon says
0
World News
2024-03-06
Nikki Haley concludes White House bid
World News
2024-03-06
Nikki Haley concludes White House bid
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
15:19
White House announces new US aid to Ukraine valued at $300 million
World News
15:19
White House announces new US aid to Ukraine valued at $300 million
0
World News
11:56
Germany to take part in Gaza humanitarian airdrops: Reuters sources
World News
11:56
Germany to take part in Gaza humanitarian airdrops: Reuters sources
0
World News
11:05
Joint action: US Treasury and Bahrain counter Iran-linked Al-Ashtar Brigades facilitators
World News
11:05
Joint action: US Treasury and Bahrain counter Iran-linked Al-Ashtar Brigades facilitators
0
World News
09:13
Italian Military Ship Downs Drones in Red Sea Amidst European Operation
World News
09:13
Italian Military Ship Downs Drones in Red Sea Amidst European Operation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-29
Lama Tawil to LBCI: “Is it possible for parents to tolerate a fourfold increase in school tuition fees?”
Lebanon News
2023-06-29
Lama Tawil to LBCI: “Is it possible for parents to tolerate a fourfold increase in school tuition fees?”
0
Middle East News
2024-01-28
UNRWA funding shortfall looms: Jordan and Commissioner-General appeal for urgent aid
Middle East News
2024-01-28
UNRWA funding shortfall looms: Jordan and Commissioner-General appeal for urgent aid
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-29
Jean-Yves Le Drian's 'exploratory' visit to Lebanon raises concerns amidst political indifference
Press Highlights
2023-06-29
Jean-Yves Le Drian's 'exploratory' visit to Lebanon raises concerns amidst political indifference
0
Middle East News
2024-03-08
Two civilians killed in Turkish airstrike in northern Iraq
Middle East News
2024-03-08
Two civilians killed in Turkish airstrike in northern Iraq
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:24
Possible Israeli airstrike fallout: Unexploded missile found in Keserwan
Lebanon News
09:24
Possible Israeli airstrike fallout: Unexploded missile found in Keserwan
2
Lebanon News
08:08
Israeli Army: Warplanes target important Hezbollah complexes inside Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:08
Israeli Army: Warplanes target important Hezbollah complexes inside Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
02:56
Tragedy strikes Baalbek: Israeli airstrikes leave one dead, many wounded
Lebanon News
02:56
Tragedy strikes Baalbek: Israeli airstrikes leave one dead, many wounded
4
Lebanon News
06:38
Israeli airstrikes hit Khodor crossroad in Baalbek
Lebanon News
06:38
Israeli airstrikes hit Khodor crossroad in Baalbek
5
Lebanon News
09:44
Israeli warplanes hit Lebanon's Bekaa Valley for a second day
Lebanon News
09:44
Israeli warplanes hit Lebanon's Bekaa Valley for a second day
6
Middle East News
10:33
Israeli army announces that it struck 4,500 Hezbollah targets within five months
Middle East News
10:33
Israeli army announces that it struck 4,500 Hezbollah targets within five months
7
Lebanon News
07:09
Israel conducts raid on Nabi Chit in Baalbek
Lebanon News
07:09
Israel conducts raid on Nabi Chit in Baalbek
8
News Bulletin Reports
14:29
Hezbollah-Israel conflict intensifies: Strikes hit Bekaa for third time - Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
14:29
Hezbollah-Israel conflict intensifies: Strikes hit Bekaa for third time - Here are the details
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More