US approves $3.5 billion in missile sales to Poland

World News
2024-03-12 | 16:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US approves $3.5 billion in missile sales to Poland
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US approves $3.5 billion in missile sales to Poland

On Tuesday, the United States approved the sale of missiles to Poland valued at $3.5 billion, in a deal announced before President Joe Biden welcomed Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk at the White House.

The deal, notified to Congress according to US law, includes the sale of long-range air-to-ground missiles worth $1.77 billion and medium-range air-to-air missiles worth $1.69 billion, according to a statement from the US State Department.

AFP 
 

World News

United States

Missiles

Poland

Joe Biden

Donald Tusk

White House

LBCI Next
EU to take measures against Iran over possible missile transfers to Russia
Ukraine drone attacks hit Russian fuel facilities in Oryol, Nizhny Novgorod
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-02-27

The United States will not send forces to fight in Ukraine: White House

LBCI
World News
15:19

White House announces new US aid to Ukraine valued at $300 million

LBCI
World News
2024-03-09

Joe Biden's port for aid to Gaza might not be ready for 60 days, the Pentagon says

LBCI
World News
2024-03-06

Nikki Haley concludes White House bid

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:19

White House announces new US aid to Ukraine valued at $300 million

LBCI
World News
11:56

Germany to take part in Gaza humanitarian airdrops: Reuters sources

LBCI
World News
11:05

Joint action: US Treasury and Bahrain counter Iran-linked Al-Ashtar Brigades facilitators

LBCI
World News
09:13

Italian Military Ship Downs Drones in Red Sea Amidst European Operation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-29

Lama Tawil to LBCI: “Is it possible for parents to tolerate a fourfold increase in school tuition fees?”

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-28

UNRWA funding shortfall looms: Jordan and Commissioner-General appeal for urgent aid

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-29

Jean-Yves Le Drian's 'exploratory' visit to Lebanon raises concerns amidst political indifference

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-08

Two civilians killed in Turkish airstrike in northern Iraq

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:24

Possible Israeli airstrike fallout: Unexploded missile found in Keserwan

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:08

Israeli Army: Warplanes target important Hezbollah complexes inside Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:56

Tragedy strikes Baalbek: Israeli airstrikes leave one dead, many wounded

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:38

Israeli airstrikes hit Khodor crossroad in Baalbek

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:44

Israeli warplanes hit Lebanon's Bekaa Valley for a second day

LBCI
Middle East News
10:33

Israeli army announces that it struck 4,500 Hezbollah targets within five months

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:09

Israel conducts raid on Nabi Chit in Baalbek

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:29

Hezbollah-Israel conflict intensifies: Strikes hit Bekaa for third time - Here are the details

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More