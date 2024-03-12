US approves $3.5 billion in missile sales to Poland

On Tuesday, the United States approved the sale of missiles to Poland valued at $3.5 billion, in a deal announced before President Joe Biden welcomed Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk at the White House.



The deal, notified to Congress according to US law, includes the sale of long-range air-to-ground missiles worth $1.77 billion and medium-range air-to-air missiles worth $1.69 billion, according to a statement from the US State Department.



AFP