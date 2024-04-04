News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Akram mn Meen
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Bou Habib advocates for UN resolution 1701 implementation, calls for UNRWA funding and Palestinian justice
Lebanon News
2024-04-04 | 11:56
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Bou Habib advocates for UN resolution 1701 implementation, calls for UNRWA funding and Palestinian justice
The caretaker Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, said, "The importance of stability and calm in southern Lebanon through the full and comprehensive implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which dispels the specter of war and explosion because Lebanon does not want war and does not seek it."
Bou Habib's remarks came during a phone call from Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, who thanked Lebanon for "hosting refugees and the burdens it bears" and informed him that "Japan has decided to resume its contributions to UNRWA."
Bou Habib stressed "the importance of funding UNRWA as a common interest to ensure an opportunity for a better future and to keep hope for a just solution to the Palestinian issue."
Bou Habib and Kamikawa agreed on "the importance and necessity of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the implementation of the two-state solution, and the danger of the attack on Rafah and the resulting consequences and humanitarian disaster."
On the other hand, Bou Habib received a delegation from the German Embassy headed by the German Ambassador Kurt Georg Stöckl-Stillfried, and an agreement was signed to establish a local office for the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and a local office for the KfW Development Bank in Lebanon.
Bouhabib also met with the Chinese Ambassador, Qian Minjian, who invited him to participate in the 10th Ministerial Meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, which will be held in Beijing on May 30, 2024.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Abdallah Bou Habib
Resolution 1701
Palestine
Israel
War
UNRWA
Funds
Japan
Germany
China
Next
Lebanon urges donors to increase support for southern region
Israeli Defense Minister: Northern borders conflict poses 'threat' to Hezbollah and Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-04-03
UNRWA seeks $415.4 million to aid Palestine refugees in Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan
Middle East News
2024-04-03
UNRWA seeks $415.4 million to aid Palestine refugees in Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-16
Lebanon sees French proposal to end hostilities with Israel as a possible 'step' towards peace
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-16
Lebanon sees French proposal to end hostilities with Israel as a possible 'step' towards peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-14
Rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israeli sites in Galilee Panhandle: Al Jazeera
Lebanon News
2024-03-14
Rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israeli sites in Galilee Panhandle: Al Jazeera
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-12
Israeli warplanes hit Lebanon's Bekaa Valley for a second day
Lebanon News
2024-03-12
Israeli warplanes hit Lebanon's Bekaa Valley for a second day
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:33
Firas Hatoum summoned: The ongoing legal saga surrounding LBCI's 'Marhaba Dawle'
Lebanon News
14:33
Firas Hatoum summoned: The ongoing legal saga surrounding LBCI's 'Marhaba Dawle'
0
Lebanon News
07:37
Lebanon's PM addresses Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon; seeks solutions for refugee crisis - statement
Lebanon News
07:37
Lebanon's PM addresses Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon; seeks solutions for refugee crisis - statement
0
Lebanon News
04:47
Lebanon urges donors to increase support for southern region
Lebanon News
04:47
Lebanon urges donors to increase support for southern region
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-03
Israeli Defense Minister: Northern borders conflict poses 'threat' to Hezbollah and Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-04-03
Israeli Defense Minister: Northern borders conflict poses 'threat' to Hezbollah and Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-03
Israeli Defense Minister: Northern borders conflict poses 'threat' to Hezbollah and Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-04-03
Israeli Defense Minister: Northern borders conflict poses 'threat' to Hezbollah and Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-26
Baltimore bridge collapse: Insight on the incident
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-26
Baltimore bridge collapse: Insight on the incident
0
Middle East News
2024-04-01
Iranian SNN news website: Israel targets Iranian consulate and the residence of Iranian ambassador to Syria
Middle East News
2024-04-01
Iranian SNN news website: Israel targets Iranian consulate and the residence of Iranian ambassador to Syria
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:41
Humanitarian Crisis in Lebanon: Impact of Israel-Hezbollah Confrontations
News Bulletin Reports
11:41
Humanitarian Crisis in Lebanon: Impact of Israel-Hezbollah Confrontations
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:37
Lebanon's PM addresses Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon; seeks solutions for refugee crisis - statement
Lebanon News
07:37
Lebanon's PM addresses Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon; seeks solutions for refugee crisis - statement
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:41
Humanitarian Crisis in Lebanon: Impact of Israel-Hezbollah Confrontations
News Bulletin Reports
11:41
Humanitarian Crisis in Lebanon: Impact of Israel-Hezbollah Confrontations
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Israeli Panic: GPS Disruption and Beirut Coordinates
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Israeli Panic: GPS Disruption and Beirut Coordinates
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:36
World Central Kitchen calls for independent investigation into killing of aid workers by Israeli army
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:36
World Central Kitchen calls for independent investigation into killing of aid workers by Israeli army
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Migration Crisis: Lebanon and Cyprus Facing Shared Challenges
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Migration Crisis: Lebanon and Cyprus Facing Shared Challenges
6
Lebanon News
04:47
Lebanon urges donors to increase support for southern region
Lebanon News
04:47
Lebanon urges donors to increase support for southern region
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:57
Death toll of Israeli attacks reaches 33,037 in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:57
Death toll of Israeli attacks reaches 33,037 in Gaza
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:49
Balochistan: A Region of Tensions and Opportunities
News Bulletin Reports
11:49
Balochistan: A Region of Tensions and Opportunities
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More