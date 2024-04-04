Bou Habib advocates for UN resolution 1701 implementation, calls for UNRWA funding and Palestinian justice

The caretaker Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, said, "The importance of stability and calm in southern Lebanon through the full and comprehensive implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which dispels the specter of war and explosion because Lebanon does not want war and does not seek it."



Bou Habib's remarks came during a phone call from Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, who thanked Lebanon for "hosting refugees and the burdens it bears" and informed him that "Japan has decided to resume its contributions to UNRWA."



Bou Habib stressed "the importance of funding UNRWA as a common interest to ensure an opportunity for a better future and to keep hope for a just solution to the Palestinian issue."



Bou Habib and Kamikawa agreed on "the importance and necessity of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the implementation of the two-state solution, and the danger of the attack on Rafah and the resulting consequences and humanitarian disaster."



On the other hand, Bou Habib received a delegation from the German Embassy headed by the German Ambassador Kurt Georg Stöckl-Stillfried, and an agreement was signed to establish a local office for the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and a local office for the KfW Development Bank in Lebanon.



Bouhabib also met with the Chinese Ambassador, Qian Minjian, who invited him to participate in the 10th Ministerial Meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, which will be held in Beijing on May 30, 2024.