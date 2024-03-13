Blinken: Protecting civilians and providing Gaza aid must be a 'priority' for Israel

World News
2024-03-13 | 15:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Blinken: Protecting civilians and providing Gaza aid must be a &#39;priority&#39; for Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Blinken: Protecting civilians and providing Gaza aid must be a 'priority' for Israel

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized Wednesday that protecting civilians and providing humanitarian aid to the residents of the Gaza Strip should be a "priority" for Israel in its ongoing war against Hamas for over five months.

Blinken told reporters, "We look forward to ensuring that the Israeli government makes this a priority. Protecting civilians, ensuring people receive the assistance they need, should be the first mission even while doing what is necessary to defend the country and deal with the threat posed by Hamas."

AFP 
 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

US

Secretary Of State

Antony Blinken

Civilians

Humanitarian

Aid

Gaza Strip

Israel

Hamas

LBCI Next
Ukraine attacks Russia's refineries for second night in a row
Putin: Russia will work with any elected US leader
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-08

Israel "welcomes" the opening of maritime corridor from Cyprus for humanitarian aid to Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-15

The US welcomes Israel's decision to open Kerem Shalom crossing for humanitarian aid

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11

Hamas warns against aid cooperation with Israel amid Gaza war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-08

Aid plan for Gaza by sea: US-led initiative faces hurdles amid Israeli inspection of aid

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
16:48

Washington is working to coordinate efforts to set maritime aid corridor into Gaza, says Blinken

LBCI
World News
16:34

EU urges Israel to open more crossings so additional aid can reach Gaza

LBCI
World News
14:54

Germany backs Thailand's bid for OECD membership

LBCI
World News
14:25

Italy refuses extradition of Palestinian to Israel over rights fears

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:16

Illegal internet networks: Lebanon's Ogero takes action

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-12

Israeli warplanes flew over Keserwan at low altitude

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-27

Postponed progress: The standstill of Presidential negotiations

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:50

UNRWA announces casualties in a strike targeting its largest warehouses in Rafah

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

Israeli strike on car in south Lebanon kills Hamas member

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

Drone targets car south of Tyre, ignites fire

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:27

Two civilians killed in Israeli airstrike on Tyre-Hosh road

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:58

Strategic alliances: Hamas' outreach to Hezbollah amid negotiation standstill

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

Israeli military says it killed 'significant' Hamas member in Lebanon strike

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:34

US envoy's mission failure: A reflection of escalating Israeli aggression

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Bou Habib files complaint against Israel for targeting civilians near southern border

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:56

Quintet Committee to visit Beirut soon amid Lebanese presidential discussions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More