Blinken: Protecting civilians and providing Gaza aid must be a 'priority' for Israel

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized Wednesday that protecting civilians and providing humanitarian aid to the residents of the Gaza Strip should be a "priority" for Israel in its ongoing war against Hamas for over five months.



Blinken told reporters, "We look forward to ensuring that the Israeli government makes this a priority. Protecting civilians, ensuring people receive the assistance they need, should be the first mission even while doing what is necessary to defend the country and deal with the threat posed by Hamas."



AFP