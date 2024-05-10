Anti-aircraft units intercept drone south of Moscow

World News
2024-05-10 | 01:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Anti-aircraft units intercept drone south of Moscow
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Anti-aircraft units intercept drone south of Moscow

Russian anti-aircraft units intercepted a drone south of Moscow and there were no injuries or damage from falling debris, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said early on Friday.

Sobyanin, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said the drone, headed for Moscow, was downed in the Podolsk district just south of the capital. Emergency crews and specialists were on the scene.

Russia's defense ministry said on Telegram that a total of five Ukraine-launched drones had also been destroyed overnight over the Moscow and the Bryansk and Belgorod regions bordering Ukraine.

The governor of Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, said there was no damage or injuries as a result of the attack.

Reuters

World News

Aircraft

Russia

Drone

Moscow

Sergei Sobyanin

Bryansk

LBCI Next
Several casualties reported during protests in eastern Afghanistan
Blinken report expected to say Israel is not breaking weapons terms: Axios
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-05-09

Ukraine downs 17 Russian drones over Odesa

LBCI
World News
2024-05-06

Germany recalls its ambassador to Russia after accusing Moscow of cyber attacks

LBCI
World News
2024-05-06

Drone attack on Russia's Belgorod kills six, injures 35

LBCI
World News
2024-05-04

Moscow: NATO drills show it is preparing for potential conflict with Russia

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:00

Several casualties reported during protests in eastern Afghanistan

LBCI
World News
00:37

Blinken report expected to say Israel is not breaking weapons terms: Axios

LBCI
World News
00:27

Man shoots two officers in Paris police station

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:53

Israeli ambassador to US says Joe Biden's arms halt sends ‘wrong message’

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-26

Breaking: 48 rockets launched from Lebanon towards Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-15

Haniyeh: Any agreement must ensure ceasefire and withdrawal of Israeli army from Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:06

Israelis willing to fight with fingernails, Netanyahu says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:53

Israeli ambassador to US says Joe Biden's arms halt sends ‘wrong message’

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:00

Samir Geagea's LBCI interview: Rejects Frangieh's candidacy, slams Hezbollah-Amal duo over presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:51

Four Hezbollah fighters killed in Israeli strike in Southern Lebanon: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Lebanon's Foreign Minister seeks Qatar's help in evacuating stranded Lebanese families

LBCI
Middle East News
12:17

Hezbollah says it hit northern Israel in response to the killing of its members

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Washington tensions: Israeli War Cabinet reverses decision amidst Hamas negotiations

LBCI
World News
00:37

Blinken report expected to say Israel is not breaking weapons terms: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:34

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Prosecution Intensifies Against Assault Gang: Charges and Investigations Unfold

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More