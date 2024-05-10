Anti-aircraft units intercept drone south of Moscow

Russian anti-aircraft units intercepted a drone south of Moscow and there were no injuries or damage from falling debris, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said early on Friday.



Sobyanin, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said the drone, headed for Moscow, was downed in the Podolsk district just south of the capital. Emergency crews and specialists were on the scene.



Russia's defense ministry said on Telegram that a total of five Ukraine-launched drones had also been destroyed overnight over the Moscow and the Bryansk and Belgorod regions bordering Ukraine.



The governor of Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, said there was no damage or injuries as a result of the attack.



Reuters