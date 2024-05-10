Several casualties reported during protests in eastern Afghanistan

Several individuals were killed Thursday in protests organized by Afghans seeking to prevent the demolition of their unlicensed homes in the province of Nangarhar, eastern Afghanistan, according to a local official.



The media officer at the Torkham border crossing told Agence France-Presse, "A Taliban member was killed during the protests" by the Kuchi people on the road linking the regional capital Jalalabad to the border with Pakistan.



Arafat Muhajir added, "People who were occupying (land illegally) were also killed," without providing details.



The Kuchis are an ethnic group of Pashtun nomads.



The official said that after clashes with Taliban forces, protesters "closed the road from Jalalabad to Torkham," adding that a customs office is being built in the area.



He further stated, "Residents were asked to vacate government-owned land, but they caused chaos."



AFP