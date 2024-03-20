News
Britain data watchdog assessing Princess of Wales' medical record breach claim
World News
2024-03-20
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Britain data watchdog assessing Princess of Wales' medical record breach claim
Britain's data watchdog said it was looking into a report that staff at the hospital where Kate, Princess of Wales, underwent abdominal surgery in January had attempted to access her private health records.
The report in the Daily Mirror said managers at the London Clinic, where King Charles was also treated in January, were investigating claims that at least one member of staff had been caught trying to access Kate's medical notes.
A spokesperson for the Information Commissioner's Office said on Wednesday: "We can confirm that we have received a breach report and are assessing the information provided."
Kate, 42, had surgery for a non-cancerous but unspecified condition during her stay of around two weeks in the hospital.
The London Clinic said in a statement regarding the media coverage that all its staff were acutely aware of their ethical and legal duties in regard to patient confidentiality.
"We have systems in place to monitor management of patient information and, in the case of any breach, all appropriate investigatory, regulatory and disciplinary steps will be taken," Chief Executive Al Russell said in a statement.
Kate stepped back from official duties and Kensington Palace has said she is not expected to return to royal engagements until after Easter.
Any confidentiality breach of the Princess's health records was "a matter for the London Clinic", her office said.
Kate's absence from public life has triggered speculation, rumour and bizarre conspiracy theories about her health.
Kate's apology earlier this month for editing a photo taken by her husband William, the heir to the throne, to mark Mother's Day only sparked further intrigue.
On Monday, however, a video published by the Sun newspaper on its website showed her walking and carrying shopping bags alongside William at a farm shop in Windsor near their home.
Kensington Palace has not denied that the video is genuine, but has declined to comment on a matter it regards as being the royals' private time.
Reuters
Kate Middleton shown in first video since surgery
Kate Middleton shown in first video since surgery
Britain's deputy PM defends Israel but calls for 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza
Britain's deputy PM defends Israel but calls for 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza
Turkey moves against Meta over Threads-Instagram data sharing
Turkey moves against Meta over Threads-Instagram data sharing
Kate Middleton apologizes for confusion over edited photo
Kate Middleton apologizes for confusion over edited photo
US imposes sanctions on three Iran weapons-procurement networks
US imposes sanctions on three Iran weapons-procurement networks
French Navy helicopter destroys Houthi drone
French Navy helicopter destroys Houthi drone
US imposes sanctions on Russian firms for Kremlin-led malign influence campaign
US imposes sanctions on Russian firms for Kremlin-led malign influence campaign
Russia's attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv results in three deaths, police say
Russia's attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv results in three deaths, police say
Netanyahu: Israel's operation in Rafah "will take some time"
Netanyahu: Israel's operation in Rafah "will take some time"
Lebanese government to provide compensation for victims of Israeli attacks
Lebanese government to provide compensation for victims of Israeli attacks
Bou Habib honors Yasmina Zaytoun's success with special passport
Bou Habib honors Yasmina Zaytoun's success with special passport
The Ayyash 250 missile: Hamas' powerful new weapon
The Ayyash 250 missile: Hamas' powerful new weapon
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Optimism in Lebanese presidential file: Saudi-Iranian harmony and Christian alignment
Optimism in Lebanese presidential file: Saudi-Iranian harmony and Christian alignment
Lebanon ranks second unhappiest in World Happiness Report 2024
Lebanon ranks second unhappiest in World Happiness Report 2024
Detainee discussions: Wafiq Safa's sole purpose in the UAE visit
Detainee discussions: Wafiq Safa's sole purpose in the UAE visit
Lebanese government to provide compensation for victims of Israeli attacks
Lebanese government to provide compensation for victims of Israeli attacks
Bou Habib honors Yasmina Zaytoun's success with special passport
Bou Habib honors Yasmina Zaytoun's success with special passport
Lebanese Minister of Agriculture to Al-Anbaa: Israel completely annihilated a sector
Lebanese Minister of Agriculture to Al-Anbaa: Israel completely annihilated a sector
UN calls for action on escalating Blue Line tensions, stresses Resolution 1701's full implementation
UN calls for action on escalating Blue Line tensions, stresses Resolution 1701's full implementation
Lebanon's tourism scene gears up for holidays
Lebanon's tourism scene gears up for holidays
