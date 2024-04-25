Britain: Navy shoots down Houthi missile targeting merchant ship

2024-04-25 | 13:02
Britain: Navy shoots down Houthi missile targeting merchant ship
Britain: Navy shoots down Houthi missile targeting merchant ship

Britain said on Thursday the Royal Navy warship HMS Diamond had shot down a missile fired by the Iran-backed Houthis from Yemen targeting a merchant vessel.

"The UK continues to be at the forefront of the international response to the Iranian-backed Houthis’ dangerous attacks on commercial vessels, which have claimed the lives of international mariners," British Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said in a statement.

Reuters

