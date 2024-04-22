Police says: Two men accused of spying for China in Britain

World News
2024-04-22 | 08:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Police says: Two men accused of spying for China in Britain
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Police says: Two men accused of spying for China in Britain

London police announced on Monday officially charging two men aged 29 and 32 suspected of spying for China between late 2021 and February 2023.

The police stated that Christopher Cash and Christopher Berry are accused of obtaining documents or information "believed to be directly or indirectly useful to the enemy," or collecting, recording, publishing, or delivering them.

AFP 
 

World News

Police

China

Britain

Spying

LBCI Next
UN chief welcomes independent review of UNRWA
'Jihadists' hold over 110 civilians in central Mali for six days
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:41

Three Germans arrested on suspicion of spying for China

LBCI
World News
07:34

Floods swamp China's south, spark extreme weather fears

LBCI
Middle East News
05:06

Israeli police: Two injured in Jerusalem car ramming attack

LBCI
World News
01:14

China is committed to resolving maritime disputes through talks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:41

Macron holds phone call with Netanyahu, urges Gaza ceasefire and Israel-Lebanon border stability

LBCI
World News
08:34

UN chief welcomes independent review of UNRWA

LBCI
World News
07:54

'Jihadists' hold over 110 civilians in central Mali for six days

LBCI
World News
07:42

Russia says new US aid to Ukraine will not change situation on battlefield

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-13

Beirut Airport: No flight cancellations yet, confirms civil aviation director

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-12

Ambrey: Bulker targeted by missiles in Bab el-Mandeb

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-09

Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun makes it to Top 4 in Miss World pageant

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-08

Sources to LBCI: Brigadier General Hassan Awde appointed Chief of Staff after being promoted from Brigadier to Major General

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More