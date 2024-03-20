US imposes sanctions on three Iran weapons-procurement networks

World News
2024-03-20 | 12:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US imposes sanctions on three Iran weapons-procurement networks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US imposes sanctions on three Iran weapons-procurement networks

The US Department of the Treasury said in a statement that the United States imposed new sanctions today, Wednesday, on three procurement networks that support Iran’s ballistic missile, nuclear, and defense programs.

It said the networks, based in Iran, Turkey, Oman, and Germany, purchased carbon fiber, epoxy resins, and other missile-applicable goods.

Brian Nelson, Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, said, "Through complex covert procurement networks, Iran seeks to supply rogue actors around the world with weapons systems that fuel conflict and risk countless civilian lives."

Last month, the Treasury Department announced punitive measures targeting Iranian ballistic missile procurement programs and drones, as Washington seeks to increase pressure on Tehran amid allegations that its proxies in Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Gaza are targeting American and Israeli interests.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

US

Treasury Department

United States

Sanctions

Iran

LBCI Next
Australian, Chinese top diplomats meet to discuss trade, human rights
US State Dept approves possible sale of Abrams tanks to Bahrain
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-02-02

US Treasury Department: US imposes new sanctions related to Iran

LBCI
World News
2024-02-22

US to impose new sanctions on Iran due to its support for Russia (White House)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-05

Iran uses UK bank accounts to escape from sanctions, Financial Times says

LBCI
World News
2024-02-02

US issues new Iran-related sanctions for cyber, arms activity

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
16:50

Arab foreign ministers, top Palestinian official to meet Blinken in Cairo on Thursday

LBCI
World News
15:46

Wall Street's main stock indexes gain ground after Federal Reserve keeps rates unchanged

LBCI
World News
15:29

US vows $47 mln humanitarian aid for Sudan, neighboring countries

LBCI
World News
11:47

French Navy helicopter destroys Houthi drone

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:48

Hezbollah official makes landmark visit to UAE to facilitate the release of Lebanese nationals: Reuters sources

LBCI
World News
2023-12-26

White House: Israel's strategic affairs minister to meet Blinken

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-11

Saudi Ambassador discusses latest developments in the Lebanese economic landscape with BDL acting Governor Wassim Mansouri

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:08

LBCI sources unveil insights on Wafiq Safa's visit to the United Arab Emirates: Here are the details

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:58

Lebanon ranks second unhappiest in World Happiness Report 2024

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:16

Optimism in Lebanese presidential file: Saudi-Iranian harmony and Christian alignment

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:15

Bou Habib honors Yasmina Zaytoun's success with special passport

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:40

Detainee discussions: Wafiq Safa's sole purpose in the UAE visit

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:22

Lebanese government to provide compensation for victims of Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:48

Hezbollah official makes landmark visit to UAE to facilitate the release of Lebanese nationals: Reuters sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:21

Lebanese authorities release French drug dealer detained at Beirut Airport: AFP

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:10

Lebanese Minister of Agriculture to Al-Anbaa: Israel completely annihilated a sector

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More