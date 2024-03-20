US imposes sanctions on three Iran weapons-procurement networks

The US Department of the Treasury said in a statement that the United States imposed new sanctions today, Wednesday, on three procurement networks that support Iran’s ballistic missile, nuclear, and defense programs.



It said the networks, based in Iran, Turkey, Oman, and Germany, purchased carbon fiber, epoxy resins, and other missile-applicable goods.



Brian Nelson, Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, said, "Through complex covert procurement networks, Iran seeks to supply rogue actors around the world with weapons systems that fuel conflict and risk countless civilian lives."



Last month, the Treasury Department announced punitive measures targeting Iranian ballistic missile procurement programs and drones, as Washington seeks to increase pressure on Tehran amid allegations that its proxies in Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Gaza are targeting American and Israeli interests.



