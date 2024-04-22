Belgium's FM: Sanctions against Iran must include IRGC

2024-04-22 | 03:15
Belgium&#39;s FM: Sanctions against Iran must include IRGC
Belgium's FM: Sanctions against Iran must include IRGC

Belgium's Foreign Minister, Hadja Lahbib, said on Monday that the new sanctions to be imposed by the European Union on Tehran due to its recent attack on Israel must include the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

She told reporters ahead of a meeting of EU ministers in Luxembourg that the bloc had not yet reached consensus on the legal basis for adding the Revolutionary Guard to the list of entities the entire Union considers terrorist.

She continued, saying, "We will discuss the matter together."

She added, "I also believe that we should expand the scope of sanctions imposed on settlers who practice violence (in the West Bank). We must strike a balance to ensure that we are not accused of double standards."

Reuters

