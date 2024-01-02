Prime Minister Najib Mikati strongly condemned the recent explosion that occurred in the southern suburbs of Beirut, resulting in casualties and injuries.



Mikati stated, "This explosion is a new Israeli crime aimed at dragging Lebanon into a new phase of confrontations, following the daily ongoing attacks in the south that lead to a significant number of martyrs and wounded."



He noted that "this explosion is an attempt to implicate Lebanon and a clear response to our efforts to keep the specter of the Gaza war away from Lebanon," saying, "We urge the concerned countries to exert pressure on Israel to halt its targeting. We also warn against the Israeli political leadership resorting to exporting its failures in Gaza to the southern borders to impose new facts and rules of engagement."



Mikati emphasized Lebanon's commitment to relevant, legitimate international decisions, especially Resolution 1701.



However, he pointed out that it is Israel that questions and violates these resolutions, stating, "It is clear to everyone that the decision for war lies with Israel, and what is required is to deter it and stop its aggression."



The Prime Minister engaged with the army leadership and relevant security agencies to understand the details and circumstances of the explosion.