News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Japan's PM shows intention to meet North Korean leader
World News
2024-03-25 | 03:31
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Japan's PM shows intention to meet North Korean leader
North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said on Monday that Japanese Prime Fumio Kishida recently conveyed his intention to meet the North Korean leader soon through "another channel", state media KCNA reported.
However, Kim said that improving bilateral relations between the two countries will depend on whether Japan can make practical political decisions.
"The prime minister should know that just because he wants to and has made a decision, it doesn't mean he can, or the leadership of our country will meet him," Kim was quoted as saying in the KCNA report in Korean.
"What is clear is that when Japan antagonizes the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and violates its sovereign rights, it is considered our enemy and will become part of the target," Kim added.
The Democratic People's Republic of Korea is the North's official name.
Asked about the media reports on Kim's comment, Kishida reiterated the importance of a summit meeting to resolve bilateral issues such as the matter of Japanese citizens kidnapped by Pyongyang's agents decades ago.
"It is important to hold a top-level meeting to resolve the abduction issue and other problems. As I've been saying, we are approaching North Korea in various ways under my direct supervision," Kishida told a parliamentary session.
Kishida has said he wants to hold talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "without any preconditions" and is personally overseeing efforts to realize the first such leader's summit in 20 years.
China's Coast Guard fired water cannons at Philippine ships in disputed waters of the South China Sea on Saturday, actions the Philippines called irresponsible and provocative.
Kim's sister, who serves in the ruling Workers' Party, last month said Kishida may one day visit Pyongyang.
"If Japan ... makes a political decision to open a new path for improving ties based on mutual respect and respectful behavior, it is my view that the two countries can open a new future," KCNA quoted her saying.
Reuters
World News
North Korea
Kim Yo Jong
Kim Jong Un
Japan
Fumio Kishida
Prime Minister
Next
Russia casts doubt on ISIS responsibility for concert attack
London announces new investments in nuclear energy
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-03-18
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un congratulates Putin on re-election
World News
2024-03-18
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un congratulates Putin on re-election
0
World News
2024-02-20
Putin gives North Korea's Kim Jong Un a Russian limo as a gift
World News
2024-02-20
Putin gives North Korea's Kim Jong Un a Russian limo as a gift
0
World News
2024-01-14
North Korea fires 'possible' ballistic missile, Japan reports
World News
2024-01-14
North Korea fires 'possible' ballistic missile, Japan reports
0
World News
2024-01-07
North Korea's Kim Yo Jong vows immediate strike if any provocation
World News
2024-01-07
North Korea's Kim Yo Jong vows immediate strike if any provocation
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:42
Russia casts doubt on ISIS responsibility for concert attack
World News
03:42
Russia casts doubt on ISIS responsibility for concert attack
0
World News
02:59
London announces new investments in nuclear energy
World News
02:59
London announces new investments in nuclear energy
0
World News
02:45
Philippines summons China envoy over standoff, dares Beijing to seek arbitration
World News
02:45
Philippines summons China envoy over standoff, dares Beijing to seek arbitration
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:28
Day of mourning: Insights on Russia's terror attack
News Bulletin Reports
14:28
Day of mourning: Insights on Russia's terror attack
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:31
Beijing announces its 'support' for the new Gaza ceasefire resolution
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:31
Beijing announces its 'support' for the new Gaza ceasefire resolution
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary-General: Israel will 'curse' the moment of attacking Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary-General: Israel will 'curse' the moment of attacking Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-08
Lebanon's 'icons of change': Honoring Lebanese trailblazers Linda Matar and Giselle Khoury on International Women's Day
Lebanon News
2024-03-08
Lebanon's 'icons of change': Honoring Lebanese trailblazers Linda Matar and Giselle Khoury on International Women's Day
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-21
Britain's Diplomatic Pressure and Israel's Security Dilemma: Navigating Complexities in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-21
Britain's Diplomatic Pressure and Israel's Security Dilemma: Navigating Complexities in the Middle East
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:10
Four wounded in Israeli bombing on Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, Hezbollah responds
Lebanon News
10:10
Four wounded in Israeli bombing on Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, Hezbollah responds
2
Lebanon News
07:47
Israeli drone targets car in Western Beqaa
Lebanon News
07:47
Israeli drone targets car in Western Beqaa
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:08
Israel blocks access to Jerusalem for West Bank Christians on Palm Sunday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:08
Israel blocks access to Jerusalem for West Bank Christians on Palm Sunday
4
Press Highlights
01:40
Lebanese Presidential elections postponed until after Eid al-Fitr
Press Highlights
01:40
Lebanese Presidential elections postponed until after Eid al-Fitr
5
News Bulletin Reports
14:28
Day of mourning: Insights on Russia's terror attack
News Bulletin Reports
14:28
Day of mourning: Insights on Russia's terror attack
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:32
Israel besieges two more Gaza hospitals, demands their evacuation
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:32
Israel besieges two more Gaza hospitals, demands their evacuation
7
Press Highlights
02:23
Exploring Lebanon's presidential path: Three key initiatives unveiled
Press Highlights
02:23
Exploring Lebanon's presidential path: Three key initiatives unveiled
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:41
Gaza Health Ministry: 32,226 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:41
Gaza Health Ministry: 32,226 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More