London announces new investments in nuclear energy

According to Downing Street on Sunday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced new public and private investments on Monday to enhance the UK's nuclear deterrent program and civil nuclear industry.



The government's statement said, "The energy security and national security of the United Kingdom depend on nuclear energy," adding that "this industrial sector requires more skilled British workers."



Sunak will announce public and private investments aimed at strengthening the workforce in the nuclear field and thus supporting 40,000 new jobs.



The Prime Minister will make these statements from Barrow-in-Furness in North England, a city he aims to see thrive as a site for building British nuclear submarines."



AFP