Russia casts doubt on ISIS responsibility for concert attack

World News
2024-03-25 | 03:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia casts doubt on ISIS responsibility for concert attack
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Russia casts doubt on ISIS responsibility for concert attack

Russia on Monday cast doubt on assertions by the United States that the Islamic State militant group was responsible for a gun attack on a concert hall outside Moscow that killed 137 people and injured 182 more.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack, a claim which the United States has publicly said it believed, and the militant group has since released what it says is footage from the attack. 

US officials said they warned Russia of intelligence about an imminent attack earlier this month.

But President Vladimir Putin has not publicly mentioned the Islamist militant group in connection with the attackers, who he said had been trying to escape to Ukraine.


Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, called into question US assertions that Islamic State, which once sought control over swathes of Iraq and Syria, was behind the attack.

"Attention - a question to the White House: Are you sure it's ISIS? Might you think again about that?" Zakharova said in an article for the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper.

Zakharova said the United States was spreading a version of the "bogeyman" of Islamic State to cover its "wards" in Kyiv and reminded readers that Washington supported the "mujahideen" fighters who fought Soviet forces in the 1980s.

Reuters

World News

Russia

United States

Moscow

Terrorist Attack

Japan's PM shows intention to meet North Korean leader
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-23

Mikati expresses solidarity with Russia on Moscow terrorist attack

LBCI
World News
2024-03-23

Turkish President Erdoğan condemns terrorist attack in Moscow

LBCI
World News
2024-03-23

Kyiv rejects Russian accusations, dismisses association between Moscow attack perpetrators and Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-03-23

Death toll in Moscow terrorist attack rises to 143

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:31

Japan's PM shows intention to meet North Korean leader

LBCI
World News
02:59

London announces new investments in nuclear energy

LBCI
World News
02:45

Philippines summons China envoy over standoff, dares Beijing to seek arbitration

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:28

Day of mourning: Insights on Russia's terror attack

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:31

Beijing announces its 'support' for the new Gaza ceasefire resolution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-09

Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary-General: Israel will 'curse' the moment of attacking Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-08

Lebanon's 'icons of change': Honoring Lebanese trailblazers Linda Matar and Giselle Khoury on International Women's Day

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-21

Britain's Diplomatic Pressure and Israel's Security Dilemma: Navigating Complexities in the Middle East

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Four wounded in Israeli bombing on Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, Hezbollah responds

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:47

Israeli drone targets car in Western Beqaa

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:08

Israel blocks access to Jerusalem for West Bank Christians on Palm Sunday

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:40

Lebanese Presidential elections postponed until after Eid al-Fitr

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:28

Day of mourning: Insights on Russia's terror attack

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:32

Israel besieges two more Gaza hospitals, demands their evacuation

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:23

Exploring Lebanon's presidential path: Three key initiatives unveiled

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:41

Gaza Health Ministry: 32,226 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More