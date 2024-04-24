British authority receives notice of incident off the coast of Djibouti

2024-04-24 | 06:35
British authority receives notice of incident off the coast of Djibouti
British authority receives notice of incident off the coast of Djibouti

The UK's Maritime Trade Operations Authority noted in a memo on Wednesday that it received a notice of an incident 72 nautical miles southeast of Djibouti's port.

The memo stated that authorities were investigating the matter and advised ships to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity.

Reuters

