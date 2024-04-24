News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
British authority receives notice of incident off the coast of Djibouti
World News
2024-04-24 | 06:35
High views
Share
Share
0
min
British authority receives notice of incident off the coast of Djibouti
The UK's Maritime Trade Operations Authority noted in a memo on Wednesday that it received a notice of an incident 72 nautical miles southeast of Djibouti's port.
The memo stated that authorities were investigating the matter and advised ships to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity.
Reuters
World News
Britain
Maritime Trade Operations Authority
Djibouti
Port
Investigations
Incident
Next
Iran rejects US accusations of 'malicious cyber activity'
Australian police arrest seven alleged teen extremists linked to stabbing of bishop in Sydney church
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-04-13
UKMTO receives report of incident 50nm northeast of UAE's Fujairah
Middle East News
2024-04-13
UKMTO receives report of incident 50nm northeast of UAE's Fujairah
0
Middle East News
2024-04-02
UKMTO receives report of incident off Yemen's Hodeidah
Middle East News
2024-04-02
UKMTO receives report of incident off Yemen's Hodeidah
0
Middle East News
2024-03-11
Missile-related incident reported off Yemen's Hodeidah
Middle East News
2024-03-11
Missile-related incident reported off Yemen's Hodeidah
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
UNIFIL spokesperson: Shooting incident targets joint patrol with the Lebanese Army, no injuries reported
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
UNIFIL spokesperson: Shooting incident targets joint patrol with the Lebanese Army, no injuries reported
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:26
Iraq signs agreement with Ukrainian company to develop gas field
World News
10:26
Iraq signs agreement with Ukrainian company to develop gas field
0
World News
09:44
Russia, Ukraine agree to exchange 48 displaced children by the war
World News
09:44
Russia, Ukraine agree to exchange 48 displaced children by the war
0
World News
09:07
Iran rejects US accusations of 'malicious cyber activity'
World News
09:07
Iran rejects US accusations of 'malicious cyber activity'
0
World News
05:50
Australian police arrest seven alleged teen extremists linked to stabbing of bishop in Sydney church
World News
05:50
Australian police arrest seven alleged teen extremists linked to stabbing of bishop in Sydney church
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-10-31
Indonesian Hospital director in Gaza to Al Jazeera: The hospital will stop working completely tomorrow evening due to lack of fuel
Middle East News
2023-10-31
Indonesian Hospital director in Gaza to Al Jazeera: The hospital will stop working completely tomorrow evening due to lack of fuel
0
Lebanon News
04:59
Souaid to LBCI: Only Hezbollah can disrupt the 'Quintet' and the presidential election process
Lebanon News
04:59
Souaid to LBCI: Only Hezbollah can disrupt the 'Quintet' and the presidential election process
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:40
Gaza's death toll surpasses 34,262: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:40
Gaza's death toll surpasses 34,262: Health Ministry
0
Lebanon News
08:59
Israeli army strikes 40 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:59
Israeli army strikes 40 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
US lawsuit raises stakes for Lebanon's financial institutions
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
US lawsuit raises stakes for Lebanon's financial institutions
2
Lebanon News
16:03
Hezbollah announces launching 'dozens of rockets' at Israel in response to civilian deaths
Lebanon News
16:03
Hezbollah announces launching 'dozens of rockets' at Israel in response to civilian deaths
3
Lebanon News
03:39
MEA cancels flight amidst strike at Paris CDG airport
Lebanon News
03:39
MEA cancels flight amidst strike at Paris CDG airport
4
Variety and Tech
14:17
Yasmina Zaytoun's MBC debut on 'Sabah El Kheir Ya Arab': A catalyst for redefining beauty pageants in the Arab world
Variety and Tech
14:17
Yasmina Zaytoun's MBC debut on 'Sabah El Kheir Ya Arab': A catalyst for redefining beauty pageants in the Arab world
5
Lebanon News
08:59
Israeli army strikes 40 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:59
Israeli army strikes 40 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
02:07
Israeli army targets potential 'threats' in southern Lebanon, strikes Hezbollah's infrastructure
Lebanon News
02:07
Israeli army targets potential 'threats' in southern Lebanon, strikes Hezbollah's infrastructure
7
Lebanon News
09:28
Israeli Defense Minister claims: Half of Hezbollah's leaders in southern Lebanon killed
Lebanon News
09:28
Israeli Defense Minister claims: Half of Hezbollah's leaders in southern Lebanon killed
8
Lebanon News
06:24
Middle East Airlines to resume Paris flight despite strike
Lebanon News
06:24
Middle East Airlines to resume Paris flight despite strike
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More