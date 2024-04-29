US says it 'does not support' ICC investigations of Israel

2024-04-29 | 15:14
US says it 'does not support' ICC investigations of Israel

The United States has expressed its opposition to the International Criminal Court's investigation into Israel's practices in Gaza, amid reports of Israeli officials' concerns about the issuance of arrest warrants by the body, based in The Hague.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said in a press briefing: "We've been really clear about the ICC investigation, that we don't support it, we don't believe that they have the jurisdiction."

AFP 
 

