Iran rejects US accusations of 'malicious cyber activity'

Iran denounced on Wednesday "baseless" US accusations of "malicious cyber activity" targeting the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, prompting Washington to impose a new round of sanctions on two Iranian companies and individuals.



Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani stated that Iran "completely rejected the claims made by the US government regarding the involvement of some Iranian individuals and companies in cyber attacks."



Washington was accused of seeking to "divert attention from the international criticism of its policies, which support unlimited war crimes and genocide committed by the Zionist entity in Gaza."



The US Treasury Department announced sanctions on Tuesday against four individuals and two companies, alleging that four individuals were also charged with involvement in "cyber activity targeting US entities."



The statement from the department indicated that "these actors targeted more than a dozen US companies and government entities through cyber operations, including spear phishing and malware attacks" against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.



AFP