Breaking: 48 rockets launched from Lebanon towards Israel

Lebanon News
2024-02-26 | 09:11
Breaking: 48 rockets launched from Lebanon towards Israel
0min
Breaking: 48 rockets launched from Lebanon towards Israel

As tensions escalate in the country due to the recent attacks on Lebanon and the southern region, 48 rockets were launched from Lebanon towards Israel on Monday.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Rockets

Israel

Tension

