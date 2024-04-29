Iran condemns police intervention in US universities amid protests against Gaza war

Iran denounced on Monday police interventions in the campuses of American universities, where, about ten days ago, student protests against the war Israel has been waging against Hamas in the Gaza Strip began.



Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani stated that Tehran "absolutely rejects the violent behavior of the police and the army aiming to harm the academic atmosphere and the demands of the students."



He added, "The US government has practically disregarded its commitments regarding human rights and its respect for the democratic principles it advocates."



The student movement, which started at Columbia University in New York, has expanded to several university campuses from California to Massachusetts, passing through the southern states.



Over the weekend, one hundred people were arrested on the campus of Boston University and an encampment was dismantled. Additionally, 80 people were arrested at the University of Missouri, 72 at the University of Arizona, and 23 at Indiana University.



The protesting students denounce the military support provided by the United States to its ally Israel and demand their universities to sever ties with companies associated with the Israeli state.



AFP