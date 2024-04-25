Biden backs free speech in universities amid Gaza war protests

The White House announced that President Joe Biden supports freedom of expression in American universities, at a time when protests by university students against the Israeli war in Gaza are escalating.



White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said: "The president believes that free speech, debate and nondiscrimination on college campuses are important."



She added: "We believe in people being able to express themselves in a peaceful manner. But when we are talking about hateful rhetoric, when we are talking about violence, we have to call it out."



Biden on Sunday denounced "blatant anti-Semitism" that has "no place on college campuses."