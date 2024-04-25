News
Biden backs free speech in universities amid Gaza war protests
World News
2024-04-25 | 01:07
Biden backs free speech in universities amid Gaza war protests
The White House announced that President Joe Biden supports freedom of expression in American universities, at a time when protests by university students against the Israeli war in Gaza are escalating.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said: "The president believes that free speech, debate and nondiscrimination on college campuses are important."
She added: "We believe in people being able to express themselves in a peaceful manner. But when we are talking about hateful rhetoric, when we are talking about violence, we have to call it out."
Biden on Sunday denounced "blatant anti-Semitism" that has "no place on college campuses."
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
White House
Joe Biden
US
Universities
Protests
Israel
War
Gaza
