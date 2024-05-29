News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US: Latest Rafah deaths will not change Israel policy, military aid
World News
2024-05-29 | 00:27
High views
Share
Share
4
min
US: Latest Rafah deaths will not change Israel policy, military aid
The Biden administration said on Tuesday it was closely monitoring the probe into a deadly Israeli airstrike it called tragic but that the recent deaths in Rafah didn't constitute a major ground operation there that crosses any US red lines.
"The Israelis have said this is a tragic mistake," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters at the White House when asked about whether the events over the weekend qualified as the type of "death and destruction" US officials have warned could result in the withholding of more aid to Israel.
The US doesn't have "a measuring stick here or a quota," Kirby said.
"We've also said we don't want to see a major ground operation in Rafah that would really make it hard for the Israelis to go after Hamas without causing extensive damage and potentially a large number of deaths. We have not seen that yet," he said, noting that Israel's operations were mostly in a corridor on the outskirts of Rafah.
Asked if he was saying the recent ground operations in Rafah would not prompt a US withdrawal of more military aid, Kirby said "I believe that's what I've been saying here."
Recent deaths in Rafah have tested President Joe Biden's promise to withhold weapons from Israel if the US ally made a major invasion of Rafah that put displaced persons there at risk.
Speaking at a ceremonial event in Washington, US Vice President Kamala Harris said, "The word tragic doesn't even begin to describe" an Israeli airstrike on Sunday that triggered a fire in a tent camp in the Gaza city of Rafah, killing 45 Palestinians.
Harris's remark, in response to a reporter's question, also followed what Gaza health authorities described as Israeli tank shelling of a tent camp in an evacuation area west of Rafah that killed at least 21 people on Tuesday.
Israel said that "something unfortunately went tragically wrong" in Sunday's airstrike while its military denied shelling the tent camp on Tuesday. Israel said it had targeted two senior Hamas operatives in Sunday's operation and had not intended to cause civilian casualties.
Hamas issued a statement celebrating the martyrdom of two fighters in the strike on Sunday, Kirby said, an indication that Israel was trying to go after Hamas in a "targeted, precise way."
"The Israelis have said they used 37-pound bombs, precision-guided munitions," Kirby said. "If it is in fact what they used, it is certainly indicative of an effort to be discreet and targeted and precise. Now, obviously, this had tragic results, and obviously that needs to be investigated.”
Asked whether Israel's strikes could put Biden in a difficult position, Kirby told reporters Tuesday that instead there was a real danger that Israel could become further isolated from the international community with the manner in which it is conducting operations."So this is of concern, clearly, because it's not in Israel's best interest," Kirby said. "And it's not in our best interest for Israel to become increasingly isolated on the world stage."
The US administration's response was criticized earlier Tuesday by human rights and Arab American groups.
"Sadly, because of President Biden's insistence on sending more bombs to enable Netanyahu's war crimes in Rafah, this is now as much an American genocide as it is an Israeli genocide," said Nihad Awad, executive director at the Council on American-Islamic Relations.
Reuters
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United States
John Kirby
Israel
Military
Aid
Rafah
Attack
Next
Blinken discusses need to end war in Sudan with top general
Algeria proposes UNSC action to 'stop killing in Rafah'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:36
South Africa condemns Israeli attack on Rafah camp
World News
07:36
South Africa condemns Israeli attack on Rafah camp
0
World News
2024-05-28
British FM says Israeli military must launch swift probe into Rafah airstrikes
World News
2024-05-28
British FM says Israeli military must launch swift probe into Rafah airstrikes
0
World News
2024-05-27
Canada is 'horrified' by Israeli attack in Rafah, calls for immediate ceasefire
World News
2024-05-27
Canada is 'horrified' by Israeli attack in Rafah, calls for immediate ceasefire
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-27
Gaza Health Ministry: 45 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack on refugee tents in Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-27
Gaza Health Ministry: 45 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack on refugee tents in Rafah
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:18
Prisoner swaps between Russia and Ukraine are on pause, Russian official tells TASS
World News
05:18
Prisoner swaps between Russia and Ukraine are on pause, Russian official tells TASS
0
World News
05:13
South Korea accuses North of sending balloons with excrement across border
World News
05:13
South Korea accuses North of sending balloons with excrement across border
0
World News
04:36
Sweden announces $1.3 billion military aid for Ukraine
World News
04:36
Sweden announces $1.3 billion military aid for Ukraine
0
World News
04:04
China organizes forum with Arab leaders on Thursday to strengthen relations
World News
04:04
China organizes forum with Arab leaders on Thursday to strengthen relations
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-28
UNRWA sounds alarm: One million refugees fleeing Rafah's desperate conditions
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-28
UNRWA sounds alarm: One million refugees fleeing Rafah's desperate conditions
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-26
From the inside: Hezbollah's take on southern Lebanon's renewed tensions
Press Highlights
2024-03-26
From the inside: Hezbollah's take on southern Lebanon's renewed tensions
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-16
Hezbollah's role in focus: French initiative on South Lebanon stability met with government oversight
Press Highlights
2024-03-16
Hezbollah's role in focus: French initiative on South Lebanon stability met with government oversight
0
Middle East News
2024-03-09
French military destroys four combat drones in Gulf of Aden
Middle East News
2024-03-09
French military destroys four combat drones in Gulf of Aden
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Frontline fears: Northern Israeli towns brace for Hezbollah incursions
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Frontline fears: Northern Israeli towns brace for Hezbollah incursions
2
Lebanon News
12:24
Hezbollah's Nasrallah condemns Israeli actions in Rafah during speech for his mother's mourning
Lebanon News
12:24
Hezbollah's Nasrallah condemns Israeli actions in Rafah during speech for his mother's mourning
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:53
Islamic Jihad releases video of Israeli hostage alive in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:53
Islamic Jihad releases video of Israeli hostage alive in Gaza
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
EU and Lebanon's positions: Will Lebanon succeed in achieving its goals regarding the refugee issue?
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
EU and Lebanon's positions: Will Lebanon succeed in achieving its goals regarding the refugee issue?
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:16
21 killed and dozens wounded in new Israeli strikes on tent area west of Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:16
21 killed and dozens wounded in new Israeli strikes on tent area west of Rafah
6
Lebanon News
08:11
French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian arrives in Beirut
Lebanon News
08:11
French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian arrives in Beirut
7
Middle East News
06:16
European Union extends sanctions on Syria until June 2025
Middle East News
06:16
European Union extends sanctions on Syria until June 2025
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:36
NBC: US to suspend Gaza aid deliveries by sea after pier suffers weather damage
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:36
NBC: US to suspend Gaza aid deliveries by sea after pier suffers weather damage
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More