News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
32
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
33
o
Metn
33
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
35
o
South
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Documentaries
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
32
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
33
o
Metn
33
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
35
o
South
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Kremlin says prisoner deal 'completely different' from Ukraine
World News
2024-08-02 | 06:19
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Kremlin says prisoner deal 'completely different' from Ukraine
The Kremlin on Friday said possible talks over the conflict in Ukraine were based on "completely different principles" from negotiations over a prisoner swap deal that saw 24 people freed on Thursday.
"If we talk about Ukraine and more complex international problems, there are completely different principles," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that "the work there is conducted in a completely different mode."
AFP
World News
Kremlin
Russia. Ukraine
Prisoner
Swap
Next
Floods, heavy rain in Pakistan kill at least 30
Kremlin says Vadim Krasikov, freed by Germany, is an FSB operative
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
00:10
Freed prisoners land on US soil after swap deal: AFP
World News
00:10
Freed prisoners land on US soil after swap deal: AFP
0
World News
15:50
German chancellor says 'difficult' prisoner swap has 'saved lives'
World News
15:50
German chancellor says 'difficult' prisoner swap has 'saved lives'
0
World News
14:52
Kamala Harris calls Russian opposition figure Navalnaya after prisoner swap
World News
14:52
Kamala Harris calls Russian opposition figure Navalnaya after prisoner swap
0
World News
14:27
NATO hails 'allies working together' for Russia prisoner swap
World News
14:27
NATO hails 'allies working together' for Russia prisoner swap
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:19
Floods, heavy rain in Pakistan kill at least 30
World News
06:19
Floods, heavy rain in Pakistan kill at least 30
0
World News
06:15
Kremlin says Vadim Krasikov, freed by Germany, is an FSB operative
World News
06:15
Kremlin says Vadim Krasikov, freed by Germany, is an FSB operative
0
World News
04:59
Nigeria police to seek army help after violent protests
World News
04:59
Nigeria police to seek army help after violent protests
0
World News
04:29
UN: Global food prices declined slightly in July
World News
04:29
UN: Global food prices declined slightly in July
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-08-01
UN Security Council countries express concern over risk of all-out Middle East war
Middle East News
2024-08-01
UN Security Council countries express concern over risk of all-out Middle East war
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-30
Israel opts for limited and painful strike on Lebanon as it faces intensified pressures, internal divisions
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-30
Israel opts for limited and painful strike on Lebanon as it faces intensified pressures, internal divisions
0
Lebanon News
09:50
Hezbollah's Nasrallah vows retaliation against Israel in major speech following Shokor and Haniyeh assassinations: Key takeaways
Lebanon News
09:50
Hezbollah's Nasrallah vows retaliation against Israel in major speech following Shokor and Haniyeh assassinations: Key takeaways
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-29
Royal Jordanian airlines suspends flights to Beirut Monday and Tuesday
Lebanon News
2024-07-29
Royal Jordanian airlines suspends flights to Beirut Monday and Tuesday
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:50
Hezbollah's Nasrallah vows retaliation against Israel in major speech following Shokor and Haniyeh assassinations: Key takeaways
Lebanon News
09:50
Hezbollah's Nasrallah vows retaliation against Israel in major speech following Shokor and Haniyeh assassinations: Key takeaways
2
Lebanon News
00:23
Hezbollah air defense repels Israeli warplanes over southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:23
Hezbollah air defense repels Israeli warplanes over southern Lebanon
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Lebanese Officials Uncertain About Hezbollah's Response; International Ambassadors Seek Calm
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Lebanese Officials Uncertain About Hezbollah's Response; International Ambassadors Seek Calm
4
Lebanon News
00:32
Hezbollah announces rocket attack on northern Israel
Lebanon News
00:32
Hezbollah announces rocket attack on northern Israel
5
Lebanon News
11:00
Israeli airstrike targets area in southern Lebanon; injuries and fatalities reported (Video)
Lebanon News
11:00
Israeli airstrike targets area in southern Lebanon; injuries and fatalities reported (Video)
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:42
Israel Enters War Emergency Amid Anticipated Retaliations from Iran and Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:42
Israel Enters War Emergency Amid Anticipated Retaliations from Iran and Hezbollah
7
Lebanon News
15:43
Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi questions presidential absence and Christian representation; warns against linking Lebanon to other issues
Lebanon News
15:43
Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi questions presidential absence and Christian representation; warns against linking Lebanon to other issues
8
Lebanon News
05:35
Beirut's Rafic Hariri Airport traffic in July 2024: Arrivals exceed departures
Lebanon News
05:35
Beirut's Rafic Hariri Airport traffic in July 2024: Arrivals exceed departures
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More