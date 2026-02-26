White House envoys disappointed after morning talks with Iranians, Axios reports

26-02-2026 | 13:47
White House envoys disappointed after morning talks with Iranians, Axios reports
White House envoys disappointed after morning talks with Iranians, Axios reports

White House envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff were disappointed by what they heard from Iranians in morning negotiations Thursday in Geneva, Axios reported.

Reuters

World News

United States

White House

Jared Kushner

Steve Witkoff

Iran

