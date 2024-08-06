At least 109 killed in Monday's unrest in Bangladesh

2024-08-06 | 02:00
At least 109 killed in Monday&#39;s unrest in Bangladesh
At least 109 killed in Monday's unrest in Bangladesh

At least 109 people were killed during violent unrest in Bangladesh on Monday as the prime minister was ousted, police and doctors said, updating an earlier toll.

It marks the deadliest day since protests began in early July and brings the total number killed to 409, according to an AFP tally based on police, government officials, and doctors at hospitals.

AFP

