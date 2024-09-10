News
Ukraine summons Iranian diplomat amid Tehran's denial of missile transfer to Russia
World News
2024-09-10 | 00:52
Ukraine summons Iranian diplomat amid Tehran's denial of missile transfer to Russia
Ukraine's foreign ministry said on Monday it had summoned a senior Iranian diplomat to warn of "devastating and irreparable consequences" for bilateral relations if reports that Tehran had supplied Russia with ballistic missiles were correct.
A senior Iranian official denied the reports earlier on Monday, describing them as "psychological warfare." A European Union spokesperson described the information as "credible."
CNN and the Wall Street Journal reported last week, citing unidentified sources, that Iran had transferred short-range ballistic missiles to Russia as Moscow continues to wage war in Ukraine more than two and a half years after its 2022 invasion.
The Ukrainian foreign ministry said on Telegram it had summoned Iran's charge d'affaires, Shahriar Amouzegar, and warned him in "harsh form" about the consequences for relations if delivery of the missiles was confirmed.
Earlier, Brigadier Fazlollah Nozari, a senior Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps commander, was quoted by the Iranian Labor News Agency as saying: "No missile was sent to Russia, and this claim is a kind of psychological warfare."
"Iran does not support any of the parties to the Ukraine-Russia conflict," Nozari said.
Western and Ukrainian officials have dismissed such denials in the past, saying there is overwhelming evidence that Iran has supplied items such as Shahed drones to Russia.
EU foreign affairs spokesperson Peter Stano said in an email: "We are aware of the credible information provided by allies on the delivery of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia."
He said that if confirmed, "this delivery would represent a substantive material escalation in Iran's support for Russia's illegal war of aggression against Ukraine."
Reuters
