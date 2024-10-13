News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Mass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
One dies in crash landing of Russian plane in Siberia
World News
2024-10-12 | 22:23
High views
Share
Share
0
min
One dies in crash landing of Russian plane in Siberia
One person was killed in a crash landing of Russia's Antonov-3 passenger and cargo aircraft in the Yakutia region of Siberia, the regional branch of the emergency ministry said on Sunday.
Three crew and two passengers were on board, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.
Preliminary information indicates a loss of engine thrust forced the emergency landing, the East Siberia prosecutor's office said on Telegram.
Photos posted by the emergency ministry showed a small white and red plane sitting among broken birch and other trees, with parts of its fuselage torn out and fragments of its wings around.
The emergency landing occurred near the town of Olekminsk in Russia's Far East, which borders the Arctic Ocean to the north, the ministry said.
The Soviet-designed passenger and cargo plane, which operates from paved and unpaved airfields, was produced in small series between 2000 and 2009, according to Russian media reports.
Reu
World News
Russia
Siberia
Crash
Landing
Plane
Next
Chinese premier in Hanoi agrees to boost ties with Vietnam
France's Macron calls on Hezbollah to 'immediately stop' strikes on Israel
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-08-15
Strategic bomber crashes in Siberia, Izvestia cites Russian defence ministry
World News
2024-08-15
Strategic bomber crashes in Siberia, Izvestia cites Russian defence ministry
0
World News
2024-08-10
Sao Paulo plane crash: All 61 on board killed
World News
2024-08-10
Sao Paulo plane crash: All 61 on board killed
0
World News
2024-07-25
Russian military helicopter crashes in Kaluga region, crew dead: Interfax
World News
2024-07-25
Russian military helicopter crashes in Kaluga region, crew dead: Interfax
0
World News
2024-07-24
18 dead in Nepal plane crash, pilot sole survivor
World News
2024-07-24
18 dead in Nepal plane crash, pilot sole survivor
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
23:26
Chinese premier in Hanoi agrees to boost ties with Vietnam
World News
23:26
Chinese premier in Hanoi agrees to boost ties with Vietnam
0
World News
14:24
France's Macron calls on Hezbollah to 'immediately stop' strikes on Israel
World News
14:24
France's Macron calls on Hezbollah to 'immediately stop' strikes on Israel
0
Middle East News
13:13
Iran sends satellites to Russia for rocket launch: Tasnim
Middle East News
13:13
Iran sends satellites to Russia for rocket launch: Tasnim
0
World News
07:06
Russia, Syria, Iran should take measures after Israel’s strike on Damascus: Erdogan says
World News
07:06
Russia, Syria, Iran should take measures after Israel’s strike on Damascus: Erdogan says
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
US presses for 'Beirut-Haifa' ceasefire arrangement as Blinken assures Berri of pressure on Israel to avoid civilian targets: Sky News Arabia
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
US presses for 'Beirut-Haifa' ceasefire arrangement as Blinken assures Berri of pressure on Israel to avoid civilian targets: Sky News Arabia
0
Lebanon News
23:57
Hezbollah says guided missile, explosive device hit Israeli troops near Ramyeh, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
23:57
Hezbollah says guided missile, explosive device hit Israeli troops near Ramyeh, South Lebanon
0
World News
2024-10-11
Washington Post: Trump requests military aircraft and vehicles amid Iran threat
World News
2024-10-11
Washington Post: Trump requests military aircraft and vehicles amid Iran threat
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-10
Diplomatic efforts intensify to halt Israeli aggression: France calls for ceasefire in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-10
Diplomatic efforts intensify to halt Israeli aggression: France calls for ceasefire in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:43
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
Lebanon News
13:43
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
0
Lebanon News
10:33
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Lebanon News
10:33
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video shows extensive destruction in Baalbek neighborhood after Israeli attack
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video shows extensive destruction in Baalbek neighborhood after Israeli attack
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:33
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Lebanon News
10:33
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
2
Lebanon News
05:26
Charles Jabbour: Lebanon's war must end; Hezbollah must surrender weapons
Lebanon News
05:26
Charles Jabbour: Lebanon's war must end; Hezbollah must surrender weapons
3
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple locations in Lebanon amid escalating offensive
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple locations in Lebanon amid escalating offensive
4
Lebanon News
05:01
MEA modifies Beirut flight schedules from Oct. 14-20
Lebanon News
05:01
MEA modifies Beirut flight schedules from Oct. 14-20
5
Lebanon News
13:43
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
Lebanon News
13:43
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
6
Lebanon News
06:00
Iran parliament speaker visits site of Israeli strike in central Beirut: AFP
Lebanon News
06:00
Iran parliament speaker visits site of Israeli strike in central Beirut: AFP
7
World News
14:24
France's Macron calls on Hezbollah to 'immediately stop' strikes on Israel
World News
14:24
France's Macron calls on Hezbollah to 'immediately stop' strikes on Israel
8
Lebanon News
03:16
Israeli army claims Hezbollah using ambulances for transporting fighters and weapons
Lebanon News
03:16
Israeli army claims Hezbollah using ambulances for transporting fighters and weapons
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More