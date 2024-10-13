One dies in crash landing of Russian plane in Siberia

2024-10-12 | 22:23
One dies in crash landing of Russian plane in Siberia
0min
One dies in crash landing of Russian plane in Siberia

One person was killed in a crash landing of Russia's Antonov-3 passenger and cargo aircraft in the Yakutia region of Siberia, the regional branch of the emergency ministry said on Sunday.

Three crew and two passengers were on board, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

Preliminary information indicates a loss of engine thrust forced the emergency landing, the East Siberia prosecutor's office said on Telegram.

Photos posted by the emergency ministry showed a small white and red plane sitting among broken birch and other trees, with parts of its fuselage torn out and fragments of its wings around.

The emergency landing occurred near the town of Olekminsk in Russia's Far East, which borders the Arctic Ocean to the north, the ministry said.

The Soviet-designed passenger and cargo plane, which operates from paved and unpaved airfields, was produced in small series between 2000 and 2009, according to Russian media reports.

Reu

