Fire breaks out at western Tehran bazaar: State media
Middle East News
03-02-2026 | 02:44
Fire breaks out at western Tehran bazaar: State media
A massive fire broke out Tuesday at a bazaar west of the Iranian capital, state media reported, although the cause of the blaze was unclear.
The fire erupted at a market in the Jannat Abad neighborhood in Tehran's west, an area filled with stalls and shops, state TV quoted a spokesman for Tehran's fire department as saying.
"The fire is extensive, to the extent that it is visible from various parts of Tehran," Jalal Maleki said.
AFP
Middle East News
Fire
Tehran
Bazaar
Iran
