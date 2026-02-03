Fire breaks out at western Tehran bazaar: State media

A massive fire broke out Tuesday at a bazaar west of the Iranian capital, state media reported, although the cause of the blaze was unclear.



The fire erupted at a market in the Jannat Abad neighborhood in Tehran's west, an area filled with stalls and shops, state TV quoted a spokesman for Tehran's fire department as saying.



"The fire is extensive, to the extent that it is visible from various parts of Tehran," Jalal Maleki said.





AFP